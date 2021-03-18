Suspect in death of girl already sought by police

One brother dead by violence, a second in prison for murder, Ladarius Darnell Burnette, one of two teenagers charged in the weekend slaying of a 10-year-old girl at a Little Rock park, has been under court supervision since he was at least 16.

Now 18, Burnette, of North Little Rock, has previously been connected to two other shootings, one in which two teenagers were wounded and the other involving a 12-year-old boy, court records show.

Even before Ja'Aliyah Hughes was fatally shot Saturday at Boyle Park, Burnette was a fugitive from the law. He had been wanted for about six weeks before surrendering Sunday to police.

The gunfire at the 250-acre, 92-year-old city park also wounded 22-year-old Kejuan Clifton McGill of North Little Rock. Burnette's fellow suspect, Eric Demon Hall, 17, of Little Rock surrendered Monday. Both are jailed on capital-murder charges.

Few details of the fatal shooting of Ja'Aliyah have been disclosed by police, who have had arrest reports and court records sealed.

Investigators have not officially released the girl's name but her mother publicly identified her daughter on Facebook and in news interviews. She told reporters McGill is her sister's boyfriend and that the shooting occurred during a family gathering at the park after two men approached family members offering to sell them pills.

When the girl was killed, Burnette was free on bond with an electronic ankle monitor and was awaiting trial on two counts of first-degree battery, charged with shooting two teenage acquaintances at a Little Rock hotel in November 2019. He had been released in December, with authorities issuing an arrest warrant Jan. 25, reporting that he had violated bail conditions involving his monitoring device.

Pulaski County prosecutors petitioned for Burnette's arrest in a motion filed with the presiding judge, Leon Johnson, on Feb. 28, two weeks before the girl was killed, reporting that by then Burnette had been missing for about three weeks since leaving home Feb. 1 without permission and failed to keep his electronic monitor charged.

In the petition, deputy prosecutor Whitney Ohlhausen reported that since Burnette last got out of jail on Dec 18, he had left home without permission three times before disappearing Feb 1.

During that same time frame, Burnette also failed to keep the monitor regularly charged and the device deactivated on seven different days, meaning authorities lost track of him on those occasions, sometimes for as long as nine hours, according to the petition.

When Burnette was released from jail in December, eight days before his 18th birthday, it was his second stint in the Pulaski County jail in about a year, after his November 2019 arrest on two counts of first-degree battery.

Burnette was arrested on allegations that he was responsible for Nov. 3, 2019, shooting of a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, both from North Little Rock, at the Staybridge Suites hotel in Little Rock, court records show. All three had been at an overnight party with others in a suite at the hotel at 1020 S. University Drive. Arrested the day after the shootings, Burnette was found to be carrying a gun.

Questioned by detectives, Burnette said the 16-year-old boy had been the first to shoot, opening fire during an argument with a friend of Burnette's, and it was that boy who had shot the girl, according to court records.

Burnette told police he fired back after the boy had fired about three shots. Police reported collecting 17 shell casings in the suite. Burnette's lawyers have suggested the boy is a gang member.

Court records show Burnette has been under court supervision since at least since around his 16th birthday in December 2018. He had been in juvenile court on fleeing charges. Burnette made his last juvenile court appearance three days before the hotel shooting. At that October 2019 hearing, Burnette was told that his fleeing case would be dismissed if he stayed out of trouble for another six months, according to court records.

Burnette was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond for about 3½ months after the Staybridge shooting until the judge reduced his bail to $30,000 and he posted bond a month later in March 2020.

Four months later, Burnette again came to the attention of Little Rock police who were investigating the late-night July 18 shooting of a 12-year-old boy at the Residence Inn at 1400 S. Shackleford. The boy, sharing a bedroom with his parents as they traveled through Little Rock, was struck in the leg while sleeping.

No one has been charged in that shooting, but police reported collecting security video that shows Burnette with four older men at the hotel shooting guns, court filings show. The video shows the gunmen striking an area near where the boy and his family were staying.

Saying that the video showed Burnette violating the terms of his release from jail, prosecutors petitioned the judge to order Burnette's arrest in August.

Taken into custody at the judge's order Oct. 3 at The Links at Eagle Hill Apartments on Augusta Court in Little Rock, Burnette was jailed for another 3½ months before the judge set Burnette's new bail at $20,000, which he posted a week before Christmas and was released.

Court records show that one of Burnette's brothers, 25-year-old Ocoriye Deonte Wallace, is serving a serving a 30-year prison sentence for second-degree murder. Wallace pleaded guilty to the charge, reduced from capital murder, in June 2017 in Garland County Circuit Court for his role in the September 2015 slayings of Roy Smith and Elijah Crump in Hot Springs.

Burnette's personality changed when another of his brothers was killed, his mother testified at a hearing last year. Police found Lewis Charles Wallace III, 20, and another man, 19-year-old Stevie James Howard Jr., fatally wounded in March 2017 at the Spring Valley Apartments, 8701 Interstate 30, where Wallace was a resident. The killings remain unsolved.

Burnette and Lewis Wallace had been close and the shock of his death traumatized Burnette, the youngest of her five children, 41-year-old Kimberly Marie Burnette of North Little Rock told the judge.

"It put a lot of fury in him," she said. "It hurt him mentally and made him ... paranoid to be around people. None of this [trouble] came about until my son passed."