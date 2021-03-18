System trustees approve degrees

A 36-hour master of business administration degree program and a 60-hour master of education program in vocational rehabilitation with an emphasis on addiction counseling are one step away from starting up for the fall semester at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved the programs Wednesday. Both still need approval from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education coordinating board during its April 23 meeting before implementation in August.

With that approval, UAPB would offer eight master's degrees.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander told the board the MBA program is unique in that students can choose from three disciplines: gambling and casino management, hospitality management and business analytics. With the opening of Saracen Casino Resort and the addition of hotels in recent years, jobs in the gambling and hospitality sectors have increased in Pine Bluff.

A four-semester program of nine credit hours each is designed for the MBA.

The vocational rehabilitation program would address the needs of minority, marginalized and low-resource students in southeast Arkansas, according to a program summary. UAPB officials believe the number of certified rehabilitation counselors who would assist people with disabilities to gain employment would increase through this program, adding employment in this field is projected to grow by 10% from 2018 to 2028, faster than the average for all occupations.

"The M.Ed. in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling with an emphasis in Addiction Studies is a 60-hour program because we plan to have it accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs," UAPB Provost Robert Carr said by text. The master of education degree requires 11 three-hour core courses, a three-hour practicum, 12-hour internship and 12-hour specialization in addiction counseling.

"Personally, I always wanted to get a master's degree in Pine Bluff," said UA System board Chairman Stephen Broughton, a Pine Bluff native, while offering his congratulations to Alexander.

UAPB already has a master of science degree in addiction studies, the only one of its kind in Arkansas. It focuses on alcohol, tobacco, other drugs and gambling.

The university also offers master's degrees in agriculture regulations, aquaculture fisheries, computer science and technology, teaching and educational leadership, as well as a doctorate in aquaculture fisheries.