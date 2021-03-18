Trust the parents

I'm way past the point of looking at the calendar and asking if the legislative session is over. Thank goodness the Ledge only meets in odd-numbered years. Idle hands and whatnot.

Lawmakers are debating a flurry of bills, and one of them isn't sitting well with me at the moment. It's House Bill 1570, and if passed, it would ban medical treatments for transgender teenagers in Arkansas.

I've read some studies on this topic, and to say it's complex is an understatement. Gender dysphoria, which is a serious condition teens and adults struggle with, often benefits from medications like puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy.

It's not an issue that impacts a lot of Arkansans, but for the ones it does impact, it's a pretty big swing.

The legislation is, to put it simply, an over-reaction. It has entire sections about outlawing genital reconstructive surgery for teenagers in Arkansas when there's not a doctor in this country that would perform such an operation on anyone under 18. And even when doctors agree to perform the surgery, they require extensive documentation from mental health professionals and proof of lifelong trauma due to gender dysphoria.

It takes years.

But the real kicker here is this bill seeks to involve the government in medical decisions that should be best left to parents and doctors.

If you read the bill (and you can, here: http://tiny.cc/02eutz), you'll find false claims like, "The risks of gender transition procedures far outweigh any benefit at this stage of clinical study on these procedures."

The studies and articles in medical journals I looked at said gender transition procedures often aid transgender individuals who, without treatment, might experience such intense psychological discomfort that they hurt themselves or commit suicide.

And before you point to the fact that transgender people already have high rates of suicide, you should know studies show the biggest causes of that are family rejection, loss of friends, bullying, discrimination and other issues that fall under that umbrella.

In other words, most transgender people who take their lives do so because of how they're treated, not due to the medicine they take.

HB1570 isn't anywhere close to being necessary. It's a paranoid bill wrapped in faux concern that will put the lives of transgender teens in Arkansas even more at risk than they already are.

Think about it. If you have teenagers across the state who are experiencing extreme discomfort due to their gender not aligning with their biological sex, and they find relief in medicine, what happens when that medicine becomes outlawed? Nothing good.

If HB1570 becomes law, you'll see an increase in suicides for transgender teens across Arkansas. It's a complex issue lawmakers aren't even remotely equipped to handle at the moment.

I'd wager most lawmakers have never even met a transgender individual. So why are they busy crafting legislation to make life harder for them? This isn't about sports or locker rooms or bathrooms. This is about private medical decisions that are best left to parents and doctors.

The way the bill is written, you'd think parents are just taking their children to walk-in clinics and getting cross-sex hormone prescriptions an hour later. But that's not even remotely accurate.

The number of hoops transgender individuals have to jump through to get medical treatment is sufficient to discourage those who would abuse the system.

Let's say a 15-year-old transgender high school student came out to their parents. Mom and Dad can't just rush them into the doctor and get a prescription for hormone replacement therapy. First they'd need to bring their child to a mental health professional specializing in gender identity disorders. And that teenager would have to convince the therapist they'd had lifelong trauma from gender dysphoria.

If that happens, then the mental health expert would refer the family to an endocrinologist, who would need documentation from the therapist to begin discussing treatment. And after blood tests to check hormone levels, among other things, an endocrinologist might write a prescription for puberty-blocking medication.

The Mayo Clinic wrote that if gender dysphoria persists, and doctors and parents believe it to be the right course of action, doctors might begin hormone therapy at 16. But nobody younger than that is going to get a prescription for hormones to treat gender dysphoria, especially not in Arkansas.

I would encourage my betters in the Ledge to vote this legislation down. It's not very well thought-out, it's guided by faulty policy and information, and if it becomes law, it'll lead to the deaths of transgender teens in Arkansas.

Trust that parents know their kids well enough to make informed medical decisions. Trust that doctors will make the right call on treatment issues. But don't get government involved in more health-care decisions better left to family privacy.

The lack of understanding on this topic is profound, as is the harm this bill would inflict.

Courtney Lanning is an editorial writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.