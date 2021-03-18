UA trustees approve resolution calling for return to campus in fall term

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Thursday directing campuses to prepare for "a return to in-person instruction and other campus activities" this upcoming fall term.

"The purpose of this resolution is to send a very clear message to students, faculty, staff and leadership that we are returning to normal in-person activities this fall," said Ed Fryar, a poultry entrepreneur and former UA-Fayetteville professor from Rogers and the trustee who introduced the resolution.

The UA System includes five four-year universities, seven two-year colleges and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, as well as other units.

Fryar told the board that UA System President Donald Bobbitt previously has communicated this message to campus leaders.

Having a resolution - which the board approved without opposition - "gives the chancellors something concrete" to send to faculty and others including "current or prospective students," Fryar said.

The resolution states that plans for the fall are to "be consistent with the health policy guidelines from the state regarding the COVID-19 virus."

Campus leaders at other large public universities in the state including Arkansas Tech University and Arkansas State University have also said they are planning for fewer coronavirus restrictions this upcoming fall.