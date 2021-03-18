U.S. adds to penalties for Chinese

HONG KONG -- The U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing's ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semiautonomous city, just ahead of the Biden administration's first face-to-face talks with China.

The step reflects Washington's "deep concern" about the erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy after changes to its election system endorsed by China's ceremonial legislature last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.

Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to U.S. sanctions, the State Department said.

The planned changes to Hong Kong's electoral law give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers. The move will reduce the proportion of those directly elected and ensures that only those determined to be loyal to Beijing are allowed to run for office -- effectively shutting opposition figures out of the political process.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtpUrYmawrk]

The U.S. announcement was made during a visit by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea, both of which are wary of China's growing economic, military and political heft.

The imposition of new sanctions "fully exposes the U.S. side's sinister intention to interfere in China's internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong and obstruct China's stability and development," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing Wednesday.

"China will take strong measures as appropriate to resolutely defend national sovereignty, security and development interests," Zhao said.

While in Tokyo, the Blinken and Austin delivered a joint statement with their Japanese counterparts expressing concern about Beijing's human-rights violations in the western Xinjiang region against ethnic minorities and China's determination to alter the status of a group of uninhabited islands administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. The two arrived Wednesday in Seoul for talks.

Today, Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of China's ruling Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in Anchorage, Alaska.

The White House has set low expectations for the meeting. A senior official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said the two sides would not deliver a joint statement and no major announcements were expected.

The U.S. has said today's meeting will be an initial opportunity to address intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

While President Joe Biden has sought to ease the harsh tone his predecessor took with China, his administration appears committed to taking a tough line on those issues.

China has rejected all criticism of its policies toward Hong Kong, accusing foreign governments of interfering and saying political tightening was necessary after months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday blasted the United States' human rights record, citing what it called U.S. failures against covid-19 that cost "hundreds of thousands of lives," as well as racial discrimination, police brutality, and an "evil past of genocide."

Jiang Duan, a counselor at the Chinese mission in Geneva, voiced the criticism at the end of an examination of the U.S. rights record at the Human Rights Council, part of a regular review faced by all countries at the United Nations' top human-rights body.

In a brief statement, Jiang criticized U.S. military interventions abroad that had resulted in "tremendous deaths of civilians" and faulted U.S. forces for having "slaughtered innocent civilians and conducted torture" in other countries.

"The U.S. neither apologizes for its evil past of genocide nor provides reparation to the victims," he said, without elaborating. "The U.S. has failed to take effective measures to control the covid-19 pandemic, resulting in the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives."

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani and Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, elbow bumps with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, and Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, front, watch after a joint news conference after their two plus two security talks at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan are meeting to discuss their concern over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as the Biden administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies.(Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a protest during a meeting of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome. Hong Kong democracy activists have launched a new push to continue their fight among residents living abroad in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing and changes to the the semi-autonomous Chinese city's electoral system aimed at shutting out opposition voices. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)