Using time wisely

FAYETTEVILLE -- In Eric Musselman's six seasons as a college head basketball coach, his teams have a .745 winning percentage that ranks seventh among active coaches with five or more years on the job.

But give Musselman some extra time to prepare, and his teams at Nevada and the University of Arkansas have won at an even higher rate.

Musselman, in his second season as Arkansas' coach, has a 42-7 record -- for an .857 winning percentage -- with the Wolf Pack and Razorbacks when they have four or more days to prepare for an opponent.

"I probably should have been a football coach," Musselman said. "That probably would have been better suited for me to have six days between games. Maybe I'd have a better record if I was coaching football."

A lot of football coaches as well as Musselman's basketball peers would love to have his college record of 152-52, including 42-18 at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 13-0 under Musselman when having four or more days between games.

Musselman and the Razorbacks hope to add another victory for that scenario when they play Colgate at 11:45 a.m. Friday in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis.

When No. 10 Arkansas (22-6) takes the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse against the Raiders (14-1) it will be six days since the Razorbacks last played in a 78-71 SEC Tournament semifinal loss to LSU.

"I do think we prepare a lot differently than most teams," Musselman said. "I haven't changed our preparation with a college team one iota from how I prepared an NBA team, and NBA players are really smart."

Musselman previously was an NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento as well as an assistant with Minnesota, Orlando, Atlanta and Memphis. He also has an extensive background coaching professional minor-league teams.

"Obviously, Coach Musselman is an extremely experienced coach and he's seen a lot," Colgate Coach Matt Langel said. "When you watch Arkansas play over the course of a season, they're not a team that just does one thing. They have a lot of different game plans and are able to tweak things."

The Razorbacks played LSU in the SEC Tournament a day after beating Missouri 70-64 in the quarterfinals with five days of preparation since closing the regular season by beating Texas A&M.

"I mean, we're overpreparing for the team coming up," Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody said. "Just getting ready on all cylinders."

The Arkansas-Missouri game in the SEC Tournament marked the teams' third meeting this season, but Moody said the Tigers were surprised by how much the Razorbacks knew about them.

"We're calling our man like, 'You get him, you get him,' " Moody said of the communication on defensive assignments. "But we're all calling them by their first names. They were just like, 'Dang, Y'all know all our names?'

"But that's every team we play. We know what you do, what you did last game, your first name, your last name. It's just everything about every player. That's part of the way we break down teams."

Musselman's record in games with four or more days to prepare includes 6-0 in season openers.

"I think we set the bar really, really high from the first game of the season with our preparation, and the players know they have to digest a lot of stuff," Musselman said. "They get quizzed a lot. I'll text guys individually about matchups.

"Our team is used to the fact that they're going to get asked a lot of questions. They're going to be put on the spot in front of their peers.

"They're going to have to know multiple ways to guard pick-and-roll. They're going to know at halftime that there's a great chance we'll make an adjustment on something that we haven't worked on, and they're going to have to be able to take it from the chalkboard to the floor.

"Those are some of the expectations we've set forth from Day One of the season."

In Musselman's last four seasons, Nevada and Arkansas are 29-1 when having four or more days to prepare for an opponent.

The lone loss came in Musselman's last game at Nevada, when Florida beat the Wolf Pack 70-61 in a first-round game in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The wins with extra preparation time in that stretch included Nevada's victory over Texas in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, as well as regular-season victories for the Wolf Pack over Washington, BYU, Southern California, Arizona State and Utah.

Last season, Arkansas won at Indiana with a week between games, and also beat Tulsa and Texas A&M with extra time to prepare.

This season's 6-0 record with four or more days before games includes victories at Auburn and Kentucky, and over three teams in the NCAA Tournament -- Oral Roberts, Alabama and Missouri.

"If you try to design game plans around your opponent, then I think the more time that you have the better," Musselman said. "At UCLA when John Wooden was coaching, they just kind of did what they did. They didn't worry about their opponents.

"We try to do what we can to find something every game that's got its own theme, or try to find a weakness in a team."

When Texas A&M's covid-19 issues caused the Aggies to postpone their game against Arkansas scheduled for Feb. 20, Musselman initially tried to find another opponent for that date.

The Razorbacks didn't add a game, and after Arkansas beat Alabama 81-66 on Feb. 24 in its first game in eight days, Musselman revealed the players wanted to focus on the Crimson Tide.

That message was delivered by senior forward Justin Smith, who Musselman said told him the Razorbacks only wanted to reschedule a game against a marquee opponent.

" 'Otherwise, we don't want to play. We want to get ready for Alabama,' " Musselman said Smith told him. "I thought it was a really mature thing, because I thought they'd just want to go play anybody. But that was not the case internally."

It's an example of how much the Razorbacks have bought into the importance of preparation.

"They know that we're going to adjust game to game, that we don't just practice the same thing every day," Musselman said. "Our belief is every team presents its own unique set of dilemmas that you've got to work on, and we're going to game plan game to game.

"Like our game plan is going to be different [for Colgate] than it was prior to the LSU game because the personnel that we're playing against has different strengths."

Senior guard Jalen Tate said the Razorbacks enjoy having the extra time to study an opponent.

"We get instantly into watching film and breaking down their personnel," Tate said. "As a player, you try to do some game-planning of your own."

Musselman said Arkansas' playbook is identical to what he used at Golden State.

"We've added a few wrinkles obviously, but it's the same playbook," he said. "I could take that playbook and just slap a different logo on it and we're expecting college players to do exactly what we've done at that level.

"I think it's really challenging from a mental standpoint."

Winning time

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is 42-7 when his teams at the UA and Nevada have four or more days to prepare for an opponent, including 29- 1 during his last two seasons with the Wolf Pack and first two seasons with the Razorbacks. Here is a season-by-season look at Musselman’s record with extra preparation time

SEASON TEAM RECORD

2015-16 Nevada 7-4

2016-17 Nevada 6-2

2017-18 Nevada 7-0

2018-19 Nevada 9-1

2019-20 Arkansas 7-0

2020-21 Arkansas 6-0

OVERALL 42-7

LAST 4 SEASONS 29-1

AT HOME 22-0 (8-0 at Arkansas)

ON THE ROAD 11-5 (3-0 at Arkansas)

NEUTRAL 9-2 (2-0 at Arkansas)

EXCLUDING SEASON OPENERS 36-7

VS. TEAMS WITH WINNING RECORD 26-6