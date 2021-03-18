Vaccination clinic set for Magnolia

Registration is underway for a covid-19 vaccination clinic that will be held Wednesday in Magnolia.

The clinic -- which is available to preregistered patients only -- will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southview Church of Christ, Multipurpose Building, 234 Fairview St. No on-site registration will be allowed, according to a news release announcing the clinic.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will administer the vaccinations.

Vaccinations are available to the following groups:

• Phase 1-A: Health care workers, long-term care residents and staff members, emergency medical, fire and law enforcement personnel who serve as first responders and other high priority groups.

• Phase 1-B: People age 65 years and older, educators, food and agriculture, essential government and others. More information about who is in the 1-B category. (Organizers said people should have proof of employment for verification).

• Phase 1-C: Arkansans aged 16 to 64 with health conditions that increase their risk for severe covid-19; people residing in high-risk settings, including those who are incarcerated or detained, those living in group homes, congregate settings or crowded housing and student housing such as dorms, and fraternity and sorority housing; and essential workers in a variety of fields.

More information about who is in the 1-C category is available at https://bit.ly/3cH5E5r.

Preregistration online is available at https://bit.ly/3ePSlCt.

Information on some vaccine locations are available from the state Department of Health at https://bit.ly/30V9Id4.