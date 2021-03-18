VIDEO: Flaming van rolls down steep driveway in dash cam video

FAYETTEVILLE -- A flaming vehicle rolled down a steep driveway and past a police officer while responding to a call on March 10.

The police and fire departments responded to a reported house fire at 2428 Jimmie Ave., according to the Fire Department. The fire was soon located in a vehicle outside the house, Battalion Chief Jeremy Ashley said.

A construction crew had backed the van with a dump trailer into the driveway, Ashely said. The engine overheated and caught fire while the crew was working on the roof of the house.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTjSS5QQquw]

The transmission gave way and the van rolled down the hill into a vacant lot across the street, according to Ashley.

Police arrived at the residence before the fire department and used fire extinguishers to help control flames on the yard and driveway, Ashley said.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the vehicle fire and smaller fires near the residence.

No injuries were reported and the fire was accidental, according to Ashley.