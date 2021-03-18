War of 1812 group honors Tatum

Pine Bluff Chapter and outgoing state President Kay Tatum recently received the rarely bestowed Spirit of 1812 Medal at the United States Daughters of 1812's (U.S.D. 1812) 107th state council, held virtually.

The Spirit of 1812 Medal is awarded to an individual or organization with a distinguished record of study, promotion and dedication to the preservation of the history of people, places and events of the War of 1812. The purpose of this award is to recognize and thank those who are keeping the history of the War of 1812 alive. It is the highest award given by the National Society U.S.D. 1812, according to a news release.

State Chairman Mary-Reid Warner nominated Tatum for the award, and all agreed Tatum exceeded her duties.

"As state president serving while also Pine Bluff Chapter president, it was noted her achievements included exceptional support of veterans," according to the release.

"During her term, the Arkansas Society donated over $95,000 worth of items for veterans. Volunteer hours pre-covid were 8,700 hours during 2018-2019. Tatum is also a VA volunteer and assisted in the No Veteran Dies Alone program implementation at the Central Arkansas VA Healthcare centers," according to the release.

During her three-year term, she began the Arkansas Society Patriot Award and presented the first one to Mikel Brooks, founder of "We Are The 22," a veteran volunteer suicide-prevention group.

One of the most significant accomplishments was the addition of 634 names of War of 1812 patriots to the state Capitol's War of 1812 Memorial Fountain, according to the release.

Warner estimated that Tatum has traveled, on behalf of the society, nearly 6,000 miles attending events. This award has only been given to four other Arkansans.