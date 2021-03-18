Sections
Wounded woman dies in Little Rock hospital

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:41 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A woman who was wounded in a shooting has died, Little Rock police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call from UAMS Medical Center about the victim, Tera'Lynn Cantrell, 30, of Little Rock, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a report from the Little Rock police.

She later died from her injuries, police said.

Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said Wednesday that Cantrell was dropped off at the hospital and the incident may not have occurred in Little Rock.

Detectives are working to find out when and where the shooting took place, according to Edwards.

There is no suspect at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

