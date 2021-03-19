3 Zebras selected for 5A all-state basketball team

Three Pine Bluff High School basketball players earned all-state billing and two more were selected to the 5A-South all-conference basketball teams this week.

Senior guard Jalen Tatum, sophomore forward Jordon Harris and freshman guard Courtney Crutchfield were named to the 5A all-state team after leading the Zebras to the conference championship and the quarterfinals of the state tournament. Pine Bluff went 16-5 on the season and 13-1 in the 5A-South.

Those players, along with junior guard Troy'reon Ramos and and senior guard Armand Buckhanan, were placed on the 5A-South all-conference team. Pine Bluff's Billy Dixon was named the 5A-South coach of the year after helping the Zebras overcome lengthy layoffs due to covid-19 issues to complete their conference season and earn the No. 1 seed going into the state tournament.

Three White Hall girls made the 5A-South all-conference team: juniors Lilly Hood and Camille Wallace, and senior Madeline Jeffries.

Watson Chapel placed three seniors on its 4A-8 all-conference girls team. DeKeira Kentle (9 points, 5 rebounds per game), DaNasia Massey (6 points, 2 steals, 2 assists per game) and Abriunna Dendy (7 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists per game) helped the Lady Wildcats finish second in the district tournament and third in the 4A South Region tournament.

Five Wildcats made the 4A-8 all-conference boys list: junior forward/center Antwon Emsweller (13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks per game), sophomore guard Khamani Cooper (13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists per game), junior wing Christopher Fountain (11 points, 5 rebounds per game), senior point guard Kameron Wilkins (8 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals per game) and sophomore point guard Keshun Brown (5 points, 5 assists per game). Watson Chapel turned around a 2-7 start to reach the final of both the District 4A-8 and 4A South Region tournaments, as well as the 4A state quarterfinals.

Dollarway senior center Prince Okojie was picked for the 3A-6 all-conference boys team. Okojie shot 44% from the field this season in helping the Cardinals reach their first region tournament in four years.

Okojie also averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 29 minutes per game.