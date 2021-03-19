UA trustees news in brief

All campuses told to open fully in fall

The University of Arkansas board of trustees on Thursday approved a resolution directing campuses to prepare for "a return to in-person instruction and other campus activities" this fall.

During the ongoing pandemic that began about a year ago, almost all universities and colleges in Arkansas by August returned to some in-person instruction. But many classes remained online and campuses hosted far fewer in-person events than typical.

"The purpose of this resolution is to send a very clear message to students, faculty, staff and leadership that we are returning to normal in-person activities this fall," said Ed Fryar, a poultry entrepreneur and former UA-Fayetteville professor from Rogers and the trustee who introduced the resolution.

The UA System is composed of five four-year universities, seven two-year colleges and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, as well as other units.

Fryar told the board that UA System President Donald Bobbitt previously had communicated this message to campus leaders.

Having a resolution -- which the board approved without opposition -- "gives the chancellors something concrete" to send to faculty members and others including "current or prospective students," Fryar said.

The resolution states that plans for the fall are to "be consistent with the health policy guidelines from the state regarding the covid-19 virus."

Campus leaders at other large public universities in the state, including Arkansas Tech University and Arkansas State University, also have said that they are planning for fewer coronavirus restrictions in the fall.

Batesville college's chancellor retiring

Deborah Frazier is retiring as chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

She has held the position since 2007 but began her teaching career in 1987 at what was then known as Gateway Vocational-Technical School. She will step down at the end of May, UA System President Donald Bobbitt said Thursday.

"Every minute, I have enjoyed making a difference in the lives of students," Frazier said Wednesday at a meeting of the system board.

Bobbitt said a search committee has been formed that includes community members. He said he hopes online interviews with "top candidates" take place before the end of the current academic year, with finalists's visits to campus in the fall.

New MBA program approved for UAPB

Trustees approved a new master's degree program in business administration for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The MBA program has an expected start date of this fall, according to board documents. Students will be able to choose from three specializations: Gaming and Casino Management, Hospitality Management and Business Analytics.

"We believe we'll be able to impact our local economy in Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas with this new degree program. This is especially true since the opening last year of the Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, which is one of the largest tourism investments in our state," UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander told trustees on Wednesday.

New degree programs typically also require approval from state Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Term over but board member staying on

John Goodson, a Texarkana attorney, continues on as a member of the board of trustees despite his 10-year appointment technically expiring on March 1.

The governor appoints UA System board members. Goodson joined the board after an appointment in April 2011 by Gov. Mike Beebe, but he replaced a board member, John Ed Anthony, whose term expired in March 2011.

System spokesman Nate Hinkel said board members sometimes end up staying a bit beyond their official terms, with Goodson expected to remain on the 10-person board until there's a new appointment.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said that as far as a new board appointment, "I will continue to look at it, and I hope to have an announcement in the near future."