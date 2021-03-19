Sections
Arkansas man found dead on side of Kansas interstate, authorities say

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:10 p.m.
Police sirens.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The body of an Arkansas man was found on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in northeastern Kansas, and the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating whether he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The Geary County sheriff's office initially received a call around 5:15 a.m. Thursday about a person down by the interstate near Fort Riley, the Manhattan Mercury reported. Kansas troopers responded and found the body of Bennet Trotter, 18, of West Memphis on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.

Investigators believe Trotter had been walking along the road when he was hit by one or more vehicles that left the scene. No arrests had been reported or suspects named in the case by Friday morning.

