The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 18, 2021

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-20-421. Sherry Tomey, Guardian of the Estate of Novalene Kent, a Minor v. Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, a Certified Question from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Certified question answered.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-19-663. Willie Gaster Davis, Jr. v. Wendy Kelley, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction; James DePriest, Legal Counsel, Arkansas Department of Correction; Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas Attorney General; Joyce Gooley, Mailroom Supervisor of Maximum Security; and Brandace Binns, Corporal Security of Maximum Security, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Kemp, C.J., and Baker, Hudson, and Wynne, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-20-480. Anthony Brown v. Hannah Towell, in Her Official Capacity as the Craighead County Tax Assessor; and Wes Eddington, in His Official Capacity as the Craighead County Tax Collector, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Webb, J., dissents.