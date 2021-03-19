ASU plans return to campus in fall, chancellor says

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on Friday became the latest university in the state to declare plans for a return to more typical campus life in the upcoming fall semester.

“In addition to the increased numbers of extracurricular activities, I anticipate we will have the same proportion of in-person classes in Fall 2021 as we had in Fall 2019,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in a message to campus.

Arkansas Tech University and the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees have previously made similar announcements.

The pandemic swept across the United States during the spring 2020 semester, and almost all colleges and universities resumed in-person classes back in August. But they did so with many classes remaining online-only, and they also have held far fewer in-person events on campus than is typical.

Damphousse also noted that the campus mandates a face covering anywhere physical distancing is not possible, and he stated in his message that he expects that to continue through the end of the spring semester. He said campus restrictions could be loosened as soon as ASU’s Maymester or summer terms.

ASU students, as well as University of Central Arkansas students in Conway, are getting a full week of spring break next week, but not all colleges in the state are having a traditional spring break.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville opted to give students shorter breaks rather than a full week, citing a concern that travel could lead to the spread of covid-19. UA students had a break Feb. 22-23 and will have another Thursday and Friday, as well as a holiday on April 2.