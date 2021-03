At The Post

THURSDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,350

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,076,298

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $161,873

THURSDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,915,225

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:40 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 2:55 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

One jockey and one owner won two races each Thursday.

Ramon Vazquez won the fifth race aboard Pioneer Spirit ($4, $2.60, $2.40) for trainer Robertino Diodoro, covering 1 1/16 miles in 1 minute, 44.16 seconds. Vazquez won again in the sixth race, riding Gold N Sexy ($8.80, $4.80, $3.80) to a victory over six furlongs in 1:13.74 for trainer Lynn Chleborad.

Diodoro's second victory came in the seventh race with Henrys Deal ($9.40, $5.20, $2.20), covering 51/2 furlongs in 1:05.18 with David Cohen aboard.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette