Child-rape conviction, 30-year stint both upheld

TEXARKANA -- The Arkansas Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and 30-year sentence of a man found guilty of child sex abuse in 2019 by a Miller County jury.

Larry Zane Neff Jr., 52, was convicted of the rape and sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl. Neff was married to a relative of the girl who had taken her and her brother in after their mother died, according to trial testimony.

According to an opinion issued Wednesday by the Court of Appeals, Neff's sole argument on appeal was alleged juror misconduct.

The appeal included an affidavit from a defense witness claiming to have witnessed an improper conversation between Juror No. 12 and the victim's great-grandmother. According to the opinion, the defense witness alleged in her affidavit that the two were seen talking in the second-floor hallway, that the great-grandmother repeatedly patted the juror on the shoulder and that they seemed to know each other.

The state filed a response with an affidavit from the juror.

The juror swore that she did not know any of the family members of the parties in the case beyond their testimony. The juror further stated that she spoke with no person about the case except other jurors during their deliberations.

The juror did recall a brief conversation with a woman outside the restroom during a break in the trial. She said a woman she did not know walked up and asked her if someone was in the restroom and that she replied, "Yes, there usually is."

The juror's affidavit states that the woman then said she was going downstairs and that she never touched her during their 30-second interaction.

Neff is being held at the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Gould. He will be eligible for parole in September 2040, according to the department's website.