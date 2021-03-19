The history documented in and about "City of Lies" is infinitely more intriguing than what has made it onto the screen. (A footnote: "City of Lies" location manager Gregg "Rocky" Brooks has filed against Johnny Depp, claiming the actor assaulted him during shooting.)

Director Brad Furman, crafter of solid thrillers like "The Lincoln Lawyer" and "The Infiltrator," is at a loss to tell the story of how the killers of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac Shakur escaped justice. To be fair, the Los Angeles Police Department hasn't answered that question, either.

It's a bad sign when the title cards before the closing credits are more involving or edifying than the footage that preceded them. The filmmakers remind viewers that nearly 50% of the murders of Black men go unsolved.

"City of Lies" suggests the late rappers may have died either at the hands of the LAPD or with their complicity. While investigating a road rage incident where the shooter and the victim were cops, Det. Russell Poole (Johnny Depp) learns that the security for Shakur's label Death Row Records was provided by off-duty LAPD officers. Poole comes to believe Death Row founder Marion "Suge" Hugh Knight Jr. used his police connections to have the rappers killed.

In the two decades that follow, Poole becomes an outcast because nobody takes his assertions seriously, except for a journalist named Jack Jackson (Forest Whitaker), who made some regrettable mistakes in covering the murders.

While reseaching an overview for the anniversary of Biggie's death, Jackson concludes Poole has been unfairly dismissed and gradually tries to get him to reveal what he knows.

The flashback structure derails "City of Lies," making the film seem curiously inert for a movie about murder and police corruption. Screenwriter Christian Contreras hits bullet points but never reveals enough about Poole or Jackson to make them more than simply mouthpieces. It's hard to care if Poole ever gets to prove his explanations or suspicions because his sole task in the present-day scenes is brooding.

There are lots of title cards informing viewers of where and when events take place. About the only way you can tell if we are looking at Poole in 1997 or 2015 is that latter day Depp is heftier. Having never seen Poole speak, it's annoying to hear the actor mumble his lines as though he's as bored with the film as everyone else is. On top of that, the actor is buried under facial prosthetics that capture Poole's wispy mustache but not many expressions.

With such a dull centerpiece, the rest of the investigation seems like a "Law and Order" episode viewed after an entire bottle of sedatives. Was Poole onto something or has he wasted his life on a delusional obsession? Does it matter? Murders and outbursts seem curiously tranquil here. Whitaker comes off more animated than Depp, but that may be because he's not competing with his own makeup.

Now that Depp is more of a pariah than a box office attraction, the movie has understandably sat on the shelf for three years.