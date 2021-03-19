Marriage Licenses

Zachary Lambert, 24, and Leslie Yager, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Marlon Pech Citan, 36, and Teresa Diaz Vasquez, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Bradley Erwin, 50, and Stephanie Crowder, 47, both of Little Rock.

David Axline, 32, and Grace Cogginsm, 29, both of Pittsburgh, Penn.

Daniel Huggins, 39, and Katherine Cole, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Matthew Baum, 45, and Lynn Potts, 49, both of North Little Rock.

John Roy, 50, and Kelly Hale, 44, both of Sherwood.

William Tinzie, 22, of Jacksonville, and Jailn Rolfe, 24, of Little Rock.

Joseph Drinkwater, 22, of Heath, Ohio, and Mary Vanderhoff, 22, of Jefferson.

Antonio Cleary, 41, and Belinda Johnson, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Jamal Turner, 23, and J'quayla McMillion, 24, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

21-742 Luchelle Johnson v. Jeremy Johnson.

21-745 Lashanda Jackson v. Isaac Jackson, Jr.

21-746 Alexis Haynie v. LaJazzea Haynie.

21-748 Dillon Jackson v. Britney Jackson.

21-756 Brandi Hix v. Charles Hix.

21-758 Karen Stevenson v. Dale Darsch, Jr.

GRANTED

20-942 Thony Garcia v. Alejandra Fuentes.

20-1276 Yousra Khalil v. Christopher Gable.

20-2472 Anthony Harlston v. Teresa Griffin-Harlston.

20-3875 Derrick Blake v. Shondalyn Blake.