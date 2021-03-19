EU agency gives nod for vaccine shots to resume

LONDON -- The European Union's drug regulatory agency said Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't increase the overall incidence of blood clots and that the benefits of using it outweigh the possible risks, paving the way for European countries to resume dispensing the shots.

France, Italy and Germany promptly announced that they will start using the vaccine again today. Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands said they will do so next week, though Spain said it might exclude certain groups to minimize any danger.

More than a dozen nations around the world had suspended their use of the vaccine over the past week after reports of clots in a few dozen of the millions of people across Europe who have gotten the shots. The question was whether the vaccine had anything to do with the clots and whether any action needed to be taken.

The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency "has come to a clear scientific conclusion," the head of the agency, Emer Cooke, announced. "This is a safe and effective vaccine."

She added: "If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow."

However, she said the agency "still cannot rule out definitively a link" between certain rare types of blood clots and the vaccine. It recommended adding a description of these cases to the vaccine leaflets.

The debate raised fears that the safety questions would undermine public confidence in AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is key to efforts to immunize some of the world's poorer countries, and further slow the lagging vaccination drive across the 27-nation EU at a moment when infections are rising. Europe also relies on Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he would be getting an AstraZeneca shot today "to show we can have complete confidence" in it.

Clots that form in the arms, legs or elsewhere can break free and travel to the heart, brain or lungs, causing strokes, heart attacks or other fatal blockages.

In its findings Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said the overall number of clotting events of various sorts reported since the rollout is lower than what would be expected in the general population.

But those common clots aren't the kind causing concern. Instead, the agency said it will continue to look closely at two rare types of blood clots. It cited seven reports of a type that appears in multiple blood vessels and 18 reports of a kind called cerebral venous thrombosis, which occurs in a vein that drains blood from the brain.

That's out of the 20 million people who have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Britain and the EU.

Most of those cases were in people younger than 55 and the majority were women, the European Medicines Agency said.

Experts said it will be critical to uncover if something predisposed those people to the rare clots. For example, before the pandemic, the brain-related clots almost always occurred in people with certain risk factors such as taking birth control pills, or any of a list of underlying conditions that affect clotting.

Sabine Straus, head of the European Medicines Agency's safety committee, said birth control pills are "a distinct possibility" that will be investigated.

She also said experts found "no evidence of a quality or a batch issue" linked to any particular manufacturing site.

Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca's chief medical officer, welcomed the European Medicines Agency's findings and added: "We trust that, after the regulators' careful decisions, vaccinations can once again resume across Europe."

The World Health Organization previously said it saw no evidence that the vaccine was to blame for the clots. AstraZeneca's vaccine is central to Covax, the U.N.-backed project to supply covid-19 shots to poorer countries around the world.

AstraZeneca is expected to apply in the coming weeks for U.S. authorization for its vaccine. The U.S. now relies on vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard, Elaine Ganley, Danica Kirka and Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

People rest after being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in a mass vaccination site at the Brabanthal event center in Heverlee, Belgium, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized Anglo-Swedish vaccine-maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday, accusing the embattled pharmaceutical company of delaying Europe's coronavirus vaccination campaign and warning that the EU is weighing export bans to ensure supplies. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday March 16, 2021. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)