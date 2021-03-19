Fatal heist try's suspect loses bid for reduced bail

A bloody shirt found in a stolen car ties a Little Rock man to a failed attempt to ambush a Little Rock police officer that left one robber dead, while a gun carried by that robber further links the man to a violent home-invasion robbery where two people were shot.

That was the testimony of Tommy Hudson, a retired homicide detective who now works for the police cold-case squad, during a bond hearing Thursday for defendant Kevin Lamont Pitts, whose charges include aggravated robbery, manslaughter, first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act.

Pitts, who turned 45 on Wednesday, was arrested in July 2019, about 2 ½ years after the failed February 2017 attack on detective Angela Everett. Pitts has been jailed ever since.

Pitts' public defender Andrew Thornton asked Circuit Judge Barry Sims on Thursday to reduce Pitts' $750,000 bail to a more affordable $150,000, saying Pitts has a job and a family waiting for him if he can get out of jail.

But Sims, calling the accusations violent, brutal and scary, declined, agreeing with prosecutors Scott Duncan and Christy Bjornson who opposed reducing bail, citing Pitts' prior convictions that include aggravated robbery, drug possession and second-degree battery.

Everett was working off-duty for the revenue department back in February 2017, wearing her uniform to take a "significant amount" of state monies to deposit in the bank from the branch at 9108 N. Rodney Parham Road in the Ashley Square shopping center, Hudson told the judge.

As she walked to her unmarked police car, a Chevrolet Tahoe raced up and suddenly stopped. A masked gunman got out and demanded Everett give up the money. In the ensuing shootout, Everett killed the robber, later identified as Gregory Childress, 44, but the sports utility vehicle sped off down Reservoir Road.

Hudson said police found the abandoned SUV about a half-mile away, with investigators collecting a bloody shirt from the front passenger seat. DNA testing showed the blood to be Pitts', Hudson testified.

Further, Pitts was already a robbery suspect, so detectives had him under surveillance with a tracker device on his car, and that tracker showed his vehicle had been across the street from the shopping center and then in the center parking lot at the same time as the attack on Everett, Hudson said.

A relative of Childress also told police he'd been in the area about the time of the incident and had given an acquaintance he knew only as "Old School" a ride. Old School had told him that Childress had been shot before the relative dropped off Old School at a gas station. When detectives looked at security video from the gas station, they saw Old School was Pitts, Hudson told the judge.

Childress fired his .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol six times, and the shell casings showed the weapon was the same gun used to shoot a husband and wife during a robbery in their west Little Rock home about a month earlier, the investigator testified.

The couple's Shadybrook Drive home is about 6 miles south of the shopping center. The pre-dawn raid at their house on Jan. 30, 2017, began when 37-year-old Latoria Montaque had gone outside to start her car.

When she started to go back inside, Montaque heard someone yell her name and when she turned back she saw a stranger rushing towards her. A shot rang out, and she was hit in the left hand.

Montaque ran inside and locked the front door, screaming for her sleeping husband, Kwesi Montaque, as she heard glass breaking and more gunshots.

Montaque climbed out a bathroom window to escape the home and ran to a neighbor's house to call for help. Her 41-year-old husband told police that when he woke to his wife's screams and gunshots, he found an armed man in the living room. The robber demanded his money, guns, car keys and any drugs in the house.

Kwesi Montaque said he was trying to comply but when the man turned away from him he went for the robber's gun. In the ensuing struggle, the gun fired several times, and Kwesi Montaque was shot in the right shoulder.

The robber got his gun back and left with Kwesi Montaque's keys, wallet and cell phone, taking his wife's 2012 Lexus with him. According to police reports, the vehicle was found about 11 hours later at 4600 Cobb St.

Hudson said police found Pitts' blood on the Lexus steering wheel and at the couple's home on some broken glass from a window that investigators believe Pitts used to get inside.

Hudson told the judge that Pitts denied any involvement but couldn't explain how his blood could have ended up in the SUV, the stolen Lexus or the Montaques' home.