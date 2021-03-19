Fayetteville district to mark 150th birthday all year long

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lioneld Jordan proclaimed Thursday to be the 150th birthday of the Fayetteville School District.

Jordan read the proclamation at the district's monthly School Board meeting.

The board held its first meeting March 20, 1871, at the Washington County Courthouse, said Alan Wilbourn, district public information officer.

The district has several milestones to celebrate, Wilbourn said, including being chartered as the first public school district in the state, voluntarily integrating schools in 1954 and establishing the first online academy operated by a public school district in Arkansas in 2016.

The district will feature a yearlong celebration of its anniversary, said Holly Johnson, communications and public relations executive director.

Anticipated events include a joint mural project with the University of Arkansas and having 150 students participate in National Bike to School Day on May 5, Johnson said. The university is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year was well, she said.

The district also is mapping out 150 miles of bike trails among schools, she said. Stickers with QR codes linking to student artwork commemorating the celebration will be posted along the trails, she said.

A website and online timeline have been created about the district's history, which John Colbert, superintendent, said he hopes the community will contribute to with personal stories and photos.

"Share that with us," Colbert said, "because we have a rich history, and it's because of people who've gone to this district."

The School District is an important part of the community, Jordan said.

"Fayetteville is regularly named one of the best places to live in the country, and the exceptionally high quality of our public schools plays an important role in that designation," he said. "Teachers, staff, administrators, board members, parents and the entire community are deeply invested in making sure our young people have the access and support they need to learn, grow and thrive."

In other news, Colbert announced students and staff members will continue to wear masks through the remainder of the school year.

The superintendent said it's critical to continue to wear masks, wash hands and social-distance to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We're still not out of the woods yet," he said.

The board voted 7-0 to approve two learning models for the 2021-22 school year.

The district will offer in-person instruction five days a week at students' assigned schools and online learning through Fayetteville Virtual Academy, said Steven Weber, teaching and learning associate superintendent.

Online students in kindergarten through third grade will have synchronous and asynchronous instruction, according to supporting documents. Students in grades four through 12 will receive asynchronous instruction.

The board likewise voted 7-0 to approve development projects at Leverett and Washington elementary schools.

Work at Leverett will include a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; new sewer pipe in the kitchen; a new fire alarm system; a new elevator; a new porch at the northeast entrance; replacement of exterior windows; and improvements related to the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, according to supporting documents.

Work at Washington Elementary will feature a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; replacement of sewer pipe that connects to the city's system; installation of all new LED lights, replacement of all galvanized pipe with copper; water sealant for the exterior of the building; and new exterior windows and a new elevator, according to supporting documents.

The total estimated guaranteed maximum price for the work at both schools is about $9.6 million, said John Strack, project superintendent with Nabholz Construction Services of Rogers.

The board will vote on the guaranteed maximum price for the projects at the April board meeting, said Nika Waitsman, board president.