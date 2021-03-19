Floyd jury nears completion; evidence debated

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attorneys at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death moved closer to seating a full jury Thursday, choosing three panelists hours after clashing over how much they should hear of Floyd's own actions.

That brings the jury to 12, with two alternates yet to be chosen.

They include a white registered nurse in her 50s who assured the court that she wouldn't draw on her medical knowledge at Derek Chauvin's trial, and a Black woman in her 60s who said she didn't watch the entire bystander video of Floyd's arrest and didn't know enough to form a firm opinion of Chauvin or Floyd.

The 12th juror, a woman who works in the commercial insurance business, said she has experience with someone who struggled with alcohol, and might view someone who uses drugs cautiously. She said she might be fearful they could act violently or aggressively when under the influence.

Still, the woman said she doesn't ascribe to the sentiment that someone who uses drugs or doesn't cooperate with police should be treated poorly. "If someone uses drugs, I don't think there should be ramifications of violence for that," she said.

Earlier, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell argued that a forensic psychiatrist should be allowed to testify on how Floyd's behavior, as officers attempted to put him into the squad car, was consistent with any reasonable person's anxiety or panic during a traumatic event. Officers pointed a gun at Floyd after he was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store, and he struggled and told them he had claustrophobia as they tried to force him into the car.

Prosecutors want to show that Floyd might have been unable to comply with the officers' orders, and wasn't actually resisting arrest -- something Blackwell said he was certain that Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, intended to do.

"The defense is doing a full-on trial of George Floyd, who is not on trial, but that is what they're doing," said Blackwell, adding that the defense also planned to make arguments about Floyd's drug use.

Nelson said that if the prosecution gets to present that evidence to the jury, the defense should be able to tell the jury about Floyd's drug arrest in May 2019, when he did not resist getting put into a squad car.

Nelson also has said there are striking similarities between the two encounters that could show a pattern of behavior.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he'll rule on the forensic psychiatrist's testimony today, when he plans to issue a broader ruling on the admissibility of Floyd's 2019 arrest and on defense motions for delaying or moving the trial.

The judge Wednesday dismissed two of seven jurors who were seated before news broke last week that the city had reached a settlement with Floyd's family for $27 million in a civil case. Cahill requestioned them to see if the massive settlement affected their ability to be fair and impartial.

City leaders have taken sharp criticism for the timing of the settlement. City Attorney Jim Rowader said Thursday that the city agreed to it because there was no guarantee the offer would still be available later.

"In general, there is no good timing to settle any case, particularly one as complex and involved and sensitive as this," Rowader said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Of the 12 seated jurors, five are men and seven are women. According to the court, five are white, two are multiracial and four are Black. The race of the 12th juror was not immediately disclosed. Their ages range from 20s to 60s.

Cahill has set March 29 for opening statements if the jury is complete by then.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes.

In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)

Two people with a George Floyd sign sit in a sheltered spot across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last may in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Jim Mone)

