Freshman cleaning up on offers

Freshman athlete Jordan "Bam Bam" Bride should be washing dishes more often after receiving a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas and three other schools while doing the household chore.

"So I have this little luck thing; every offer [I] have I've been washing dishes," Bride said.

Bride, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Atlanta Pace Academy received his offer from the Hogs on March 16. Tennessee State, Florida International and Morehouse College also offered while he was doing dishes.

He, his parents Larry and Cassandre and brother Tyler, a sophomore cornerback at Georgia Southern, were on speaker phone when Arkansas corner backs coach Sam Carter told him of his first Power 5 and SEC offer.

"My mind just went blank," Bride said. "I was like this opportunity is insane. This is something my brother never had, and just to know that he's been guiding me through this and helping me. Just telling me I got it with my dad, I just went insane. I don't really cry a lot but it was one of those moments where I almost did."

Bride was humbled to know Carter and the Hogs thought so well of him.

"It hit me because it's my first SEC [offer] and to know that I'm on somebody's board like that and to know they look at me as this type a person that could really help the team, its just exciting," Bride said.

Auburn and others have Bride on their radars. He recorded 17 tackles, 6 interceptions, 1 returned for a score, 6 pass breakups and 5 forced fumbles while scoring 7 offensive touchdowns on the season.

Despite his youth, Bride exhibits maturity that's usually found in a much older person. He appreciates his upbringing and how his parents and brother have helped him grow.

"My mom is the commander and the chief of the house," Bride said. "My dad is the big dog. My dad is probably the funniest guy you'll meet and also the most serious. He keeps me on track. Same with my brother. He's just on top of everything. My parents are almost like my agents. Everything I do they monitor and make sure I'm good and make sure I'm going in the right direction and make minimum mistakes."

His parents monitor his social media activity.

"My dad actually has my page," Bride said. "Other than posts, he makes sure it looks good. My mom is the boss, and my dad handles my recruiting process. He keeps me with positive things only on social media. He just makes sure I'm on top of my game."

Bride, who has a 3.8 grade-point average, has his eyes set on a possible career in broadcasting once his playing days are over.

"I really want this dream to go well with the NFL, but right after I want to be somebody that could do like talk shows and podcasts after the NFL," he said. "So I've always had my mind on stuff like analytics, talk shows. Things like that."

The NCAA appears to be ready to give the green light for prospects to visit college campuses after announcing a dead period on March 13 of last year. A trip to Fayetteville is on his mind.

"I want to visit a lot of schools but definitely Arkansas," Bride said. "I'm going to go there and see what it is. Can't wait."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

