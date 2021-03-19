FRIDAY, MARCH 19: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has recorded 328,045 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data available March 19. State health officials have reported 5,515 covid-19 deaths and 319,771 recoveries. Officials also reported that Arkansas has given 902,981 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 16 extended eligibility for the coronavirus vaccines to people in the state vaccination plan's Phase 1-C. That includes "essential workers," such as those with jobs in food service, transportation and the media, and people age 16-64 with health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness from the virus.

• Although most of the state's vaccine supply so far has gone to hospitals and pharmacies, State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said on March 17 that Arkansas next week will send it to more medical clinics, which she said would help get the doses to people with chronic health conditions.

• Arkansas was set to get a second round of shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine this week – two weeks earlier than state officials were initially told, officials said March 12. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state was allotted 3,400 more doses.

• A year after the first covid-19 patient in Arkansas was diagnosed, the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus on March 11 fell below 300 for the first time since July 3.