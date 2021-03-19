Hogs search for more defensive pressure

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sam Pittman isn't afraid to make significant changes as head coach at the University of Arkansas.

He hired four new assistant coaches this winter on the heels of what most analysts regarded as a strong 3-7 debut season in an effort to inject more recruiting muscle onto the staff.

Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom are experimenting with widening the stances of the Razorbacks' defensive ends in what is looking like more usage of a 3-man front in 2021.

"I feel like it's great," defensive lineman Eric Gregory said on Thursday after spring practice No. 5, a closed workout conducted in the Walker Pavilion due to stormy, inclement weather. "It gives us like less men double-teamed on the interior.

"The movement has helped us a lot with our pass rush. We can set more moves and stuff up instead of getting double-teamed and clustered up in the middle."

Odom and new defensive line coach Jermial Ashley, who had success with a 3-man front at Tulsa, are also stressing versatility among their top defensive linemen.

Gregory, the team leader with 2.5 sacks, is a perfect example. The 6-4 sophomore from Memphis was strictly an end last season, but now he's working on the inside-outside combo. Gregory has also added weight up to 300 pounds.

"I really feel like I haven't gained any weight to be honest with you," Gregory said. "I'm still moving pretty good, so I don't feel like I gained too much weight. I feel like I can move pretty good with it, in or outside."

Ashley and offensive line coach Brad Davis are pushing the fronts to play with a grittier edge in the spring, the better to take that mentality into the fall season.

"Oh yes, most definitely," Gregory said. "Our coaches have installed that, basically all offseason, to be more intense, to bring intensity and enthusiasm to each practice and workout. So everything we do, we're trying to do it intentionally and fast."

The Razorbacks' self scout in the winter turned up the very obvious need to present a more attacking front that moves and pressures and hits quarterbacks. Too often, the most veteran passers in the SEC like Texas A&M's Kellen Mond, Florida's Kyle Trask and Alabama's Mac Jones weren't put out by the Hogs' pass rush. Even Missouri quarterback Conner Bazelak operated with little pressure, enduring one early sack before finishing with 380 yards on 32 of 49 passing.

One of Ashley's big challenges is raising the Razorbacks' sack total of 14, which tied South Carolina for the fewest in the SEC and tied for 83rd in the country.

"We'll be a better front, just by what we've installed basically," Gregory said. "Making more plays, not really sitting on our line, just pressuring everything, putting pressure on the quarterback and just getting up the field, getting in the backfield and being disruptive."

Gregory said Ashley is stressing the importance of handwork in the technique of the defensive linemen.

"To get our hands and feet coordinated together," he said. "That's helping us out a lot with our pass rush. Then just shedding, and learning how to work on a double team, like pressing one guy instead of pressing two. All of that is helping our pass rush a lot."

The Razorbacks lost stalwart defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and one-year end Julius Coates off their defensive front.

The opening is there for players like Gregory, legacy ends Zach Williams and Mataio Soli, bonus-year senior Dorian Gerald and others to make a move at end.

Isaiah Nichols is the top returning defensive tackle, and younger players such as Marcus Miller, Taurean Carter and transfer Jalen Williams should get more opportunity this season.

Gregory said everybody in the defensive line room is providing more leadership, but a few voices have been strong.

"I would say the main vocal leaders, I would say DG [Gerald], he steps up a lot. Isaiah is more of a vocal leader for us in the D-line group, and even TC [Carter]. TC has been more vocal also.

"He's always had a dog mindset, but now he's really got that dog mindset, influencing everybody on the D-line also to come with it every practice and every rep that we do."

Gregory said it was critical Odom elected to stay with the Razorbacks during the offseason after being approached by LSU and Texas.

"It was huge man," Gregory said. "All our defensive players love Coach Odom. He brings a different mindset to the game for us. We just feel like we can trust him so keeping him here was very big. We appreciate him for staying and coach for keeping him here also."

The Razorbacks will hold a scrimmage open to the public on Saturday for spring practice No. 6. The workout at Reynolds Razorback Stadium will begin some time around 11 a.m. after Gate 1 opens at 10:30.