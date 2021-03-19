Home-equity gains add to bottom lines

LOS ANGELES -- The red-hot U.S. housing market is paying off for many homeowners, even those who aren't looking to sell their homes.

On average, mortgaged homes gained $26,300 in equity in the last three months of 2020 versus a year earlier, according to real estate information company CoreLogic. That average gain is the highest since 2013, the firm said.

CoreLogic said homes with a mortgage account for about 62% of all U.S. properties. Taken together, the home equity for those properties surged to more than $1.5 trillion, an increase of 16.2% from a year earlier.

The surge in homeowners' equity can potentially make a positive impact on borrowers' finances; for one thing, it creates a buffer against potential financial hardship, such as job loss. And homeowners could opt to put some of the gains to use, giving a boost to the economy.

"In our view, these strong equity gains are a clear positive for homeowner balance sheets, as well as for overall additional consumer spending, should homeowners be desirous of tapping a portion of their equity gains," Jonathan Woloshin, a real estate and lodging analyst at UBS, wrote in a research note last week.

Rising home values and low mortgage rates spurred many U.S. homeowners to refinance and cash in some of the equity in their homes last year. Homeowners pulled out $152.7 billion in equity, an increase of 41.7% from 2019 and the highest refinancing cash-out dollar amount since 2007, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Homeowners also tapped into the equity in their home using a home equity line of credit, or HELOC. The volume of the lines of credit more than doubled in 2020 from a year earlier to $74.9 billion.

Low mortgage rates, strong demand and a record-low inventory of homes for sale nationwide have fueled home sales and pushed prices higher since last summer.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes climbed 5.6% in 2020 from a year earlier to 5.64 million, the highest level since 2006 at the height of the housing boom, according to the National Association of Realtors. The national median home sales price jumped 12.9% to $309,800.

The strong demand for homes continued in January, with sales ticking up 0.6% from December and almost 24% from a year earlier. By the end of January, however, the supply of homes on the market nationally was down to a record-low 1.04 million units. That amounts to a 1.9 months' supply. A balanced housing market tends to have a six-month supply.

When home equity rises, it reduces the risk that homeowners with a mortgages will end up "underwater" on the loan, meaning they owe more on the mortgage than the home is worth. That can happen when a home's value declines, or when the size of the mortgage increases, say when someone takes out a home equity loan.

Homes in California, Idaho and Washington had among the biggest average increases in annual equity gains in the fourth quarter: $54,500 in California, $48,500 in Idaho and $47,000 in Washington state, CoreLogic said.

Even a robust housing market with rising prices can't limit entirely the risk of a homeowner ending up underwater.

In the fourth quarter, some 410,000 U.S. residential properties were underwater on mortgages, according to CoreLogic. That's a 21% decline from the same period in 2019, when 1.9 million homes, or 3.6% of all properties with a mortgage, were in negative equity, the firm said.

The underwater mortgages at the end of December represent roughly $280.2 billion in mortgage debt, down 2.6% from a year earlier, CoreLogic said.

When a mortgage is underwater, the homeowner often can't qualify for mortgage refinancing and has little recourse but to continue making payments in hopes the property eventually regains its value.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to edge higher this week as the benchmark 30-year loan stayed above the 3% mark. Rates remain near historic lows, however.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.09% from 3.05% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.65% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, increased to 2.40% from 2.38% last week.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press.