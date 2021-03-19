Happy birthday (Mar. 19): A guiding realization: Other people's definition of success is great for them but would be a hollow win for you. You have your own version and will embody it. You commit to what's important, and life shifts to support those priorities. You'll have excellent luck attracting the right resources and relationships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A person with a good attitude sees a mixed-bag opportunity and thinks of making the most of it. But you don't have a good attitude. Your attitude is stellar. You absolutely know you'll crush the coal into a diamond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Looking past people's limitations, searching for their beauty, seeing it, pointing it out ... these are some of the ways you make others happy. So much of that happiness will splash back onto you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The work of love isn't a doing/acting/fixing job today. The work of love is a listening gig, an "entering in the spirit of another" practice, a task that encompasses receiving and relaxing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): What you're hearing will mentally trigger a story about the time it happened to you, but you won't tell that story. Instead, you'll give your support generously without flipping focus your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You like to know what others are doing, but even more interesting to you is why they are doing it. You're not content with the first reasons that surface. Your fascination kicks in with the deeper ones.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You would like it if people would understand what's important to you, but when they don't, you simply show them again, no fuss. People often need multiple examples to internalize knowledge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As the second air sign of the zodiac, you have intimate knowledge of the kind of wonders that can arrive on the wind. Psychic breezes will kick up today, not so hard as to blow you off course but just strong enough to gently rock you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Setting things straight works wonderfully in a linear situation, such as a library shelf. As for the biological and emotional world, circles and wiggliness are the norm. There's no sillier futility than trying to set wiggly things straight.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The silence between two people is as unique as the sound of their shared language. As you listen to a quiet punctuated by words, you'll hear clearly the heart's intention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What do you want? You've been choosing for the good of others, but if you're not happy too, no one will be happy. Make yourself smile first, and then watch the other faces alight.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Integrity is power. Loyalty, honor, stoicism, duty — all the qualities that could fit into the themes of heroic drama will also apply to your role and the current scene of which you are definitely the hero.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even great beauty isn't recognized by all. Some see it. Many miss it. You have the sort of thoughtful, intelligent eye that can and will see many different kinds of beauty, even when it's shrouded in ordinariness.

FUN GAMES ON THE LAST DAY OF THE PISCES SUN

On the last day of psychic Pisces sun, try and read the mind of someone you know well, and then check the answers. Try to read the mind of someone you don’t know at all. Imagine where your next text will come from. Guess what the next 12 months hold. Write it down and seal it in an envelope you won’t open until the spring equinox 2022.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Enjoy the spotlight. You only need the briefest moment to take it all in, and you’ll still be warmed hours after you’ve swung it to the next person.

TAURUS: Commitments are made with sweet sentiment or ritual.

GEMINI: How you feel about another person is a reflection of how you feel about yourself. Change your position and, of course, the mirror image changes, too.

CANCER: How many laughs did you have together? That's a better barometer of the relationship than most.

LEO: Dream up the person you want to meet. Later you'll be amazed at the close alignment of your future to this vision.

VIRGO: Call on someone for a favor. They'll like you more because they were able to give to you.

LIBRA: Others will be flattered by and attracted to your curious mind.

SCORPIO: You'll find another more empowering way to view a past relationship and this will make all of the difference.

SAGITTARIUS: Your purpose is to have a lot of fun. Therefore, the fun people find you.

CAPRICORN: Maybe the others are letting you do all the work. Step back and see who steps forward.

AQUARIUS: The bid people make for your love is hidden behind words that have nothing to do with that.

PISCES: Your wish for your love life is a destination. Work backward to draw the roadmap.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

All the freshness of a brand-new Aries sun will be reflected doubly in the lighthearted Gemini moon. It’s an invigorating and hopeful connection these two make, and the early stages of the relationship are as innocent as toddlers meeting up on the playground. Not many words are needed to communicate sweet intentions. They create fun by learning, teasing and testing one another.