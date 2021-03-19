House approves immigration bills

WASHINGTON -- The House voted Thursday to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, migrant farmworkers and migrants who've fled war or natural disasters.

On a near-party-line 228-197 vote, lawmakers approved the bill, offering legal status to around 2 million young migrants, known as Dreamers, and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries.

They then voted 247-174 for a second measure creating similar protections for a million farmworkers who have worked in the U.S. illegally; the government estimates they represent half the nation's agricultural laborers.

Both bills hit a wall of opposition from Republicans insistent that any immigration legislation bolster security at the Mexican border, which waves of migrants have tried breaching in recent weeks. The GOP has accused congressional Democrats of ignoring that problem and President Joe Biden of fueling it by erasing former President Donald Trump's restrictive policies.

Both House bills face gloomy prospects in the evenly split Senate. That chamber's 50 Democrats will need at least 10 GOP supporters to break Republican filibusters.

The outlook was even grimmer for Biden's more ambitious goal of legislation making citizenship possible for all 11 million migrants in the U.S. illegally, easing visa restrictions, improving border security technology and spending billions in Central America to ease problems that prompt people to leave.

Congress has deadlocked over immigration for years. Republicans could use the legislation to rally conservative voters in upcoming elections, while Democrats could add it to a stack of House-passed measures languishing in the Senate to build support for abolishing that chamber's bill-killing filibusters.

Democrats said their measures were aimed not at border security but at addressing groups of migrants who deserve to be helped.

"They're so much of our country," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of deferred-action recipients, who like many migrants have held frontline jobs during the pandemic. "These immigrant communities strengthen, enrich and ennoble our nation, and they must be allowed to stay."

Neither House measure would directly affect those trying to cross the border. Republicans criticized them anyway for lacking border security provisions and turned the debate into an opportunity to lambaste the president.

"It is a Biden border crisis, and it is spinning out of control," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

While the number of migrants caught trying to cross the border has been rising since April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019.

Democrats were making that problem worse, Republicans said, with bills they said entice smugglers to sneak more migrants into the U.S. and provide amnesty to migrants who break laws to enter and live in the country.

"We don't know who these people are, we don't know what their intentions are," Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said of migrant farmworkers who might seek legal status. He added, "It's frightening, it's irresponsible, it's endangering American lives."

During earlier debate on the bill for young migrants, Democrats said Republicans were going too far.

"Sometimes I stand in this chamber and I feel like I'm in the 'Twilight Zone,' listening to a number of my Republican colleagues espouse white supremacist ideology to denigrate our Dreamers," said Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y.

Nine largely moderate Republicans joined all Democrats in backing the Dreamers bill.

The House approved similar versions of the Dreamer and farmworker bills in 2019.

Both 2019 measures died in what was then a Republican-run Senate. Neither would have been signed by Trump, who spent his four years as president constricting legal and illegal immigration.

In contrast, Biden has suspended work on Trump's wall along the Mexican border, ended his separation of young children from migrant families and allowed apprehended youths to stay in the U.S. as officials decide if they can legally remain. He has also turned away most single adults and families.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Biden supports both bills as "critical milestones toward much-needed relief for the millions of individuals who call the United States home."

The Dreamer bill would grant conditional legal status for 10 years to many migrants up to age 18 who were brought into the U.S. illegally before this year. They'd have to graduate from high school or have equivalent educational credentials, not have serious criminal records and meet other conditions.

To attain legal permanent residence, often called a green card, they'd have to obtain a higher-education degree, serve in the military or be employed for at least three years. Like all others with green cards, they could then apply for citizenship after five years.

The measure would also grant green cards to an estimated 400,000 migrants with temporary protected status, which allows temporary residence to people who have fled violence or natural disasters in a dozen countries.

The other bill would let migrant farmworkers who've worked in the country illegally over the past two years -- along with their spouses and children -- get certified agriculture worker status. That would let them remain in the U.S. for renewable 5½-year periods.

To earn green cards, they would have to pay a $1,000 fine and work for up to an additional eight years, depending on how long they've already held farm jobs.

The legislation would also cap wage increases, streamline the process for employers to get H-2A visas that let migrants work legally on farm jobs, and phase in a mandatory system for electronically verifying that agriculture workers are in the U.S. legally.

MEXICO'S ROLE

Meanwhile, Mexico has agreed to increase its presence on its southern border with Guatemala to deter migration from Central America, a government official said, and local Mexican officials say their country has recently stepped up efforts to stop migrants on the northern border with the United States as well.

But there are also signs that Mexico's commitment to policing migration -- a central demand of Trump, who wielded the threat of tariffs against all Mexican goods unless migration was curbed -- may have flagged in the waning months of the Trump administration.

From October through December 2020, the number of Central Americans apprehended by Mexico declined, while detentions by U.S. agents increased, according to Mexican government numbers and data compiled by The Washington Office on Latin America, a research organization that advocates for human rights.

"The likelihood of the outgoing Trump administration threatening tariffs again was low, so there was an incentive for Mexico to go back to its default state of low apprehensions," said Adam Isacson, an expert on border security at the Washington Office on Latin America.

The Biden administration's appeal to do more against migration has put Mexico in a difficult position. While Trump strong-armed Mexico into militarizing the border, some Mexican officials argue that his harsh policies may have at times helped lessen their load by deterring migrants from attempting to make the journey north.

Biden is less likely to resort to threats of tariffs to get his way, officials and analysts say. But now Mexico is being asked to hold the line against a surge of migrants -- while the Biden administration is signaling that the United States is more welcoming to migrants.

"They get to look like the good guys, and the Mexicans look like the bad guys," said Cris Ramon, an immigration consultant based in Washington, D.C.

"All the positive humanitarian policies are being done by the Biden administration," Ramon added, "and then the Mexicans are left with the dirty work."

Despite public tensions with Mexico under Trump, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been wary of the Biden administration, concerned that it might be more willing to interfere on domestic issues like labor rights or the environment.

Instead, several Mexican officials say, his government has pushed the United States to deter Central Americans from migrating by sending humanitarian aid to Honduras and Guatemala in the wake of two hurricanes that devastated those countries and, many experts believe, pushed even more people to migrate.

Mexican officials have also asked the United States to send more Hondurans and Guatemalans apprehended in the United States directly to their home countries rather than releasing them to Mexico, making it even harder for them to try to cross the border again.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram of The Associated Press; and by Natalie Kitroeff, Maria Abi-Habib, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Democrats over immigration policy and what he called the “Biden border crisis.” (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

