• Amanda Evans, who, with her husband, Thomas, moved to Cape Coral, Fla., just before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, decided after a year of social distancing to put up a "Free Beer" sign beside their driveway and successfully enticed their new neighbors to stop by for a visit.

• Frank Velez, a Chicago district fire chief, called the move "quite innovative," after an 8-year-old girl somehow managed to toss a mattress from her family's third-story window during a fire and then jumped down onto it to safely escape.

• Mick Fuller, the police commissioner in New South Wales, Australia, noted that dating apps are bringing more couples together and suggested that a developer create a mobile phone app to document sexual consent to help police investigate sex crimes.

• Jerry Smith, 43, and Rebecca Herndon, 51, both of Springfield, Mo., and accused of zip-tying a 13-year-old boy to a porch swing on a day in February 2020 when temperatures barely inched above freezing, were both charged with child abuse and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Kenia Fallat, a Miami police spokeswoman, said Fred Medina, a 58-year-old experienced bicyclist who ignored warning signs and tried to beat a downtown drawbridge as it opened, died when he slid back down the bridge deck and was crushed by a concrete slab.

• Christopher Colburn, 31, faces multiple drug possession charges after Indiana State Police reported seizing dozens of boxes and bags containing more than a half-ton of marijuana when a patrol dog picked up the drug's scent during a traffic stop near Lowell, Ind.

• Gregory Bush, 53, a white Kentucky man already serving life sentences for fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Louisville grocery store in 2018, faces another life sentence after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges, prosecutors said.

• Susan Parsons, a former high school yearbook adviser, will receive $325,000 to settle a suit she filed against the Wall Township, N.J., School Board claiming she was forced to digitally edit out a Donald Trump campaign logo on a T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.

• Nihad Al Jaberi, 41, an Iraqi national living in Clarkston, Ga., pleaded innocent to charges that he tried to smuggle three handguns and six rifles, described as "spare auto parts" on shipping manifests, to his native country, federal prosecutors said.