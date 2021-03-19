Indians, Trojans hungry to break title drought

The similarities between Caddo Hills and Marianna are uncanny.

Three years ago, Josh Ferrell took over the Indians, and at the same time, Emmanuel Wade returned to Lee County to lead his alma mater.

The Trojans feature seven seniors. Caddo Hills features eight players in their final high school season.

Both teams won their regional tournaments and enter Friday's Class 2A boys state final on the heels of a 20-point victory in the state semifinals four days ago.

But neither the Indians nor the Trojans have tasted the ultimate success in more than three decades. Caddo Hills last won a state title in 1990. Marianna hasn't finished as champions since 1983.

One of those streaks will come to an end today. The Indians and Trojans are set to clash at 1 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The matchup features a pair of sides that have combined for just five losses all season -- Marianna is unbeaten since it was blown out by Little Rock Parkview in its season opener -- and have been ranked in the top five of Class 2A all season long.

Still, each of these programs understands that the opportunity to finally get over that proverbial hump is rare, especially when neither made the 2A state tournament the last two seasons.

"We've had a lot of people reach out and call me or call some of the guys, and just the support we're getting from former players and coaches is cool to see," Ferrell said. "Caddo's got a lot of tradition and a lot of history, but the last time they won the regional finals was 1991. ... So it's been kind of cool with this group to make a little bit of history."

To make even more history, they'll have to handle Marianna senior Terran Williams, who signed with Louisiana Tech over offers from Auburn, Oklahoma State, TCU and Tulsa. Classmate and fellow forward Kelvin Bowers, who is an inch shorter than the 6-5 Williams but packs on 30 more pounds, gives Marianna (21-1) a dynamic frontcourt that could really trouble the Indians.

Caddo Hills (31-4) has just one player, 6-5 junior Andrew West, who measures in at taller than 6-2.

"We're going to have to be able to handle pressure and the biggest key will be taking care of the basketball," Ferrell said. "The [other] thing we're going to have to do is keep them out of the lane and when the shot's taken, box out and limit second-chance points."

Certainly, points won't be hard to come by in this game. The Trojans have scored 70 or more in 12 of their contests, and the Indians have won by 10 or more points in 28 of their 31 victories.

And given their disadvantage in height department, look for Caddo Hills to use its speed to try to turn up the heat on Marianna's backcourt. But the Trojans plan to throw of the same wrinkles the Indians' way.

"We have to pressure the ball well without giving up looks to the middle, and they practice against the press naturally because they run the press well" Wade said. "We have to play a high IQ game ... we have to be ready to defend for 30-45 seconds because they're going to move the ball and move it, move it, move it."

Like Ferrell's group, Wade's Marianna squad understands exactly how big a deal it is to have reached this point. A 1999 graduate, Wade moved to Arkansas from Chicago when he was young and after playing college basketball at Ole Miss, he eventually came back home.

If there's anyone on the floor Friday who the significance of the game is lost on, it certainly won't be Wade.

"This is the plateau," he said. "This is the end all, be all. This is what it's all about. I believe that it's pretty much all-or-nothing, and it would be a bust of a season if we don't get over the top this year."

2A boys

MARIANNA TROJANS VS. CADDO HILLS INDIANS

Time 1 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARIANNA

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. CL.

12 Kelvin Bowers F 6-4 Sr.

5 Terran Williams F 6-5 Sr.

24 Jamarion Westbrook C 6-7 Jr.

3 Kameron Brister G 5-9 Sr.

11 Markese Bolden G 6-3 Jr.

COACH Emmanuel Wade

CONFERENCE 2A-6

RECORD 21-1

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Riverside 64-45 (regional first round), def. Rector 59-38 (regional semifinals), def. Earle 64-50 (regional finals), def. Cedar Ridge 70-35 (state first round), def. Fordyce 67-43 (state quarterfinals), def. White County Central 64-40 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Williams is the best all-around player in Class 2A, and when's he getting it done, so are the Trojans. Bowers is also a stud. The duo cause problems no matter who Marianna is playing.

PROBABLE STARTERS

CADDO HILLS

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. CL.

20 Cameron Gaither G 6-2 Sr.

23 Connor Kincannon G 6-0 Sr.

3 Rayce Young G 6-2 Jr.

2 Tate Dumont G 6-1 Sr.

40 Matt Turner F 6-1 Sr.

COACH Josh Ferrell

CONFERENCE 2A-7

RECORD 31-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Hampton 74-49 (regional first round), def. Fordyce 61-52 (regional semifinals), def. Dierks 39-36 (regional finals), def. Mansfield 58-40 (state first round), def. Melbourne 40-31 (state quarterfinals), def. Earle 71-51 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Like a number of other teams in the final, the Indians are guard heavy, but they're all capable of having explosive games. Gaither, Dumont and Kincannon all had double digits against Earle, and Young wasn't far behind. That quartet allows Turner to go to work in the paint.

NOTEWORTHY Marianna was ranked No. 2 and Caddo Hills was No. 6 during the preseason. ... Both teams beat last season's runner-up, Earle, over the past two weeks. The Trojans won 64-50 in the regional finals and Caddo Hills rolled to a 71-51 rout in Monday's state semifinals. ... Senior forward Terran Williams has signed to play at Louisiana Tech next season. ... Senior guard Cameron Gaither transferred from Kirby, where he was an all-state pick last year for the Trojans.

-- Erick Taylor