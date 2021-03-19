LR officer accused of sex assault

A ​​​​​Little Rock police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of sexual assault, according to spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

Authorities have not released details about the alleged crime or when it occurred, but officer Alexander Sanders was placed on leave Jan. 7, Barnes said. Sanders will continue to be on the department payroll but will remain off-duty while an internal investigation begins, Barnes said.

Barnes said he did not know how long Sanders had been on the police force.

Stephanie Jackson, spokesman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr., confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the incident.

"There are two criminal investigations at this time, however, as you are aware, Mayor Scott cannot and does not comment on personnel matters nor pending criminal cases and/or litigation," Jackson said.

Sanders became the second Little Rock officer announced this month by the department to be on administrative leave over accusations of a crime.

At the beginning of March, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned officer Marcus Getter was accused of stealing a purse containing $1,600 on Nov. 12.

Getter, 42, is charged with theft of property, a Class D felony that carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.