Man found dead in NLR residence

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating after officers found a 55-year-old man dead inside a residence Wednesday, police said.

Officers went around 6:08 p.m. to conduct a welfare check at 1608 Chandler St., according to a news release from police.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, later identified as Darryl Porter, dead, police said.

The case is being investigated as a suspicious death, the release says.

Police said the body has been taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy.

Officers are interviewing potential witnesses, the release states.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or call the tip line at (501) 680-8439.