March 12, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are the top stories from the Democrat-Gazette this week.

Governor opens vaccines to Phase 1-C

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday extended eligibility for the coronavirus vaccines to people who fall under the state vaccination plan's Phase 1-C, including "essential workers," such as those with jobs in food service, transportation and the media, and people age 16-64 with health conditions putting them at increased risk of severe illness from the virus.

The phase also includes prison and jail inmates and others living in "high-risk" settings, such as student housing and group homes.

Gun-rights activist Jan Morgan kicks off Senate run against Boozman

Three years after unsuccessfully challenging Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Garland County gun range co-owner Janet Leigh “Jan” Morgan is targeting another longtime party leader — U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers.

“I’m coming for your job,” the Hot Springs activist posted Tuesday on her Facebook page.

Bill increasing Legislature's power in emergencies heads to governor

The House voted Monday to curb the governor's emergency powers, sending legislation to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that would require lawmakers to review executive orders and would make it easier for them to end a state of emergency.

The legislation, Senate Bill 379, was pitched to lawmakers as a compromise after months of public frustration aired by some Republicans over Hutchinson's response to the covid-19 pandemic, including a mask mandate.

Little Rock police arrest suspects in fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl

Police on Monday took into custody a second suspect in a Little Rock shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl and left a man critically injured, according to authorities.

One suspect has already been connected to two other shootings.

UAMS proposes 3-year medical program in Fayetteville

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is proposing a shortened, three-year degree program for primary care physicians that would not be offered at the main Little Rock campus, but instead would be fully based at its UAMS Northwest regional site, which opened in 2007.