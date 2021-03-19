Mayflower teams closing in on sweep

What Mayflower is trying to accomplish today at Hot Springs' Bank OZK Arena is not unprecedented in the annals of Arkansas high school basketball.

"Normally, every year there is at least one school that brings both teams," Mayflower boys Coach Brent Stallings said.

Mostly, it's been in the largest classifications, where enrollments are higher but the number of teams to beat -- 16 in Class 6A -- are dramatically fewer.

Mayflower, a community of 2,214 tucked between Maumelle and Conway along Interstate 40, is trying to become the kingpins of boys and girls basketball in the Class 3A division, where enrollments range from 200 to 300 and 64 schools of like size compete.

Among smaller schools, rich-tradition schools like Earle (2016, 2018), Guy-Perkins (2005) and Star City (1990) have won boys and girls titles.

Mayflower, which has never won a state basketball title for boys or girls, has a chance to change all that today.

"You've got to have the right group of kids coming through at the right time," said Stallings, who has taken the Eagles to one state championship game, a 2015 loss to Episcopal Collegiate, in 38 seasons as head coach.

"Potentially, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Mayflower girls Coach Coty Storms said. "In 3A, at a public school, one or the other can be really good, maybe once every three years."

Mayflower's girls go first at 4 p.m., taking on a Centerpoint team (23-5) that has won eight consecutive games after finishing second in the conference standings behind Ashdown.

Victories over Ashdown in the conference tournament and regional championship sent the Knights to last week's state tournament at Clinton on a roll.

"Really good guard play," Storms said. "I told my team, 'They're really scary because they're playing their best ball right now and they're playing together."

Mayflower (25-5) is also on a roll, with 20 consecutive victories after a 5-5 start to the season, all part of Storms' plan to have the Lady Eagles at their best right now.

" I knew what we had coming back," Storms said, after coming up three points short of making the final in 2020. "I scheduled us some losses. I told them, if we don't show up, we can start 0-7."

Losses to Pulaski Academy, Vilonia and Central Arkansas Christian during the first week of December dropped the Lady Eagles to 2-4 overall, but it didn't get them down.

"Special group of kids," Storms said. "I don't mean just talentwise. Good kids. Zero discipline problems."

There is plenty of talent, as well, with seniors Kamiah Turner and Jenna McMillen leading the way inside and outside.

The Lady Eagles go about six deep, with Brekayla Davis, the only newcomer to this year's team, starting alongside Kierra Fulton and Kennedi Dawn, with Karley Brown contributing off the bench.

Mayflower's boys, built around Braxtyn McCuien, a 6-6 do-it-all performer, have been going full bore from the beginning.

Baptist Prep was the Eagles' nemesis, beating Mayflower twice during the conference season.

There was also a loss at Lamar, the team Mayflower defeated earlier in the week to make today's 7 p.m. championship game.

Mayflower's boys (26-3) take on a Harding Academy team (20-7) that is also trying for a unique feat, winning state titles in both football and basketball in the same school year.

"They're good at everything," Stallings said. "I look at Harding as winners. They know how to win, we've been winning. Two teams going in there at the top of their games."

Harding Academy is led by Ty Duggar, a senior forward who is better known for his exploits on the football field.

Duggar, who will be attending Harding University and playing football for the Bisons in the fall, an All-Arkansas Preps selection and the MVP of Harding Academy's Class 3A victory in 2019.

His toughness as a wide receiver and defensive back in football carries over to the basketball court.

"He scores on all levels," Stallings. "Just how hard he cuts to the basket. Those kind of kids are hard to guard. I've been racking my brain over who we're going to put on him to slow him down."

Duggar said a chance to double up as football and basketball champions would be a dream come true for his team, and a repeat of a feat Harding Academy accomplished in 2012-2013.

"It would mean the world," Duggar said. "One of my idols, Will Francis, did that when he was in high school. We've always dreamed of doing something crazy like that."

Much like Centerpoint, Harding Academy has hit its best stride at the right time after entering its regional tournament as a No. 4 seed.

"It's crazy," Duggar said. "Everybody was doubting us, but we knew what we could do, and showed up."

Stallings, 59, has been at Mayflower as head coach ever since he graduated from Hendrix College in 1983 and has never left.

Winning a state title has been a career goal as a coach, but he played on two state championship teams at Marmaduke in the late 1970s.

"I've experienced it as a player," Stallings said.

Stallings has seen good years and not-so-good years both on the court and in the community, which was devastated by an oil spill in 2013 and a tornado in 2014.

"We lost enrollment from all those things," he said. "We've built back even better. We're a growing community, a good community to live."

3A girls

MAYFLOWER LADY EAGLES VS. CENTERPOINT LADY KNIGHTS

Time 4 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAYFLOWER

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. CL.

2 Brekayla Davis F 5-8 Sr.

13 Kennedi Dawn F 5-10 Sr.

34 Kamiah Turner F 5-11 Sr.

20 Kierra Fulton G 5-8 Sr.

3 Jenna McMillen G 5-5 Sr

COACH Coty Storms

CONFERENCE 3A-5

RECORD 25-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. DeWitt 50-21 (regional first round), def. Episcopal Collegiate 48-47 (regional semifinals), def. Atkins 60-50 (regional finals), def. Elkins 41-30 (state first round), def. Ashdown 41-31 (state quarterfinals), def. Bergman 63-49 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Turner can do a little bit of everything for the Lady Eagles, and when she's on, they're extremely hard to beat. Her play ignites her teammates around her.

PROBABLE STARTERS

CENTERPOINT

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. CL.

22 Emily Balliette C 5-11 Sr.

15 Monika Flores G 5-6 Jr.

25 Marlee Bright G 5-6 Jr.

10 Sade Killip G 5-6 Sr.

5 Precious Anderson G 5-0 Jr.

COACH John Bright

CONFERENCE 3A-7

RECORD 23-5

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Smackover 44-20 (regional first round), def. Dumas 47-33 (regional semifinals), def. Ashdown 48-25 (regional final), def. Rose Bud 49-25 (state first round), def. Atkins 45-37 (state quarterfinals), def. Valley Springs 49-45 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY Centerpoint's dynamic trio of Balliette, Flores and Bright tortured teams during the entire state tournament. It's tough to stop one, let alone all three.

NOTEWORTHY Mayflower was ranked No. 3 during the preseason while Centerpoint was unranked. ... Both teams are on lengthy winning streaks. Centerpoint hasn't lost since Feb. 12 (37-23 to Bismarck), a span of eight games while Mayflower has won its past 20 games, with it last loss coming to Dover 49-43 on Jan. 5. ... The Lady Knights were 2-2 against Ashdown this season while the Lady Eagles won their lone matchup with the Lady Panthers. ... Mayflower reached the semifinals of the tournament last season, losing to Valley Springs 46-43. ... Centerpoint lost in the opening round to Charleston 50-29 in the first round a year ago.

-- Erick Taylor

3A boys

MAYFLOWER EAGLES VS. HARDING ACADEMY WILDCATS

Time 7 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MAYFLOWER

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. CL.

1 Braxtyn McCuien F 6-6 Sr.

3 Westin Pickell F 6-5 Sr.

44 Brandon Patterson F 6-2 Sr.

2 B.J. Gilliam G 6-1 Jr.

55 Caleb Moody G 5-8 So.

COACH Brent Stallings

CONFERENCE 3A-5

RECORD 25-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Jacksonville Lighthouse 61-41 (regional first round), def. Central Arkansas Christian 46-44 (regional semifinals), def. Baptist Prep 63-57 (regional finals), def. Elkins 49-40 (state first round), def. Osceola 62-52 (state quarterfinals), def. Lamar 61-48 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY McCuien draws so much attention that he allows his teammates to get open looks. He also can draw defenders outside because he can knock down three-point baskets. Playing that way has led to Mayflower victories more times than not this season.

PROBABLE STARTERS

HARDING ACADEMY

NO. PLAYER POS. HT. CL.

20 Ty Dugger G 6-0 Sr.

23 Carter Neal G 6-0 Sr.

13 Jackson Fox G 5-9 Jr.

22 Caden Sipe F 6-2 Sr.

10 Adam Fager F 6-2 Sr.

COACH Brad Francis

CONFERENCE 3A-2

RECORD 20-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Manila 62-52 (regional first round), def. Clinton 46-32 (regional semifinals), def. Newport 54-52 (regional final), def. Drew Central 28-25 (state first round), def. Central Arkansas Christian 55-43 (state quarterfinals), def. McGehee 50-45 (state semifinals)

KEYS TO VICTORY The Wildcats have had very good guard play through the years under Francis, and this season is no exception. Backcourt play will be pivotal against a Mayflower team that's got length and size inside.

NOTEWORTHY Neither team was ranking during the preseason, but Mayflower was one of three teams on the cusp. ... Harding Academy is searching for its first state championship since 2013. ... Mayflower's previous title game appearance came in 2015. ... Both teams own tough victories over Central Arkansas Christian during the postseason, with Mayflower pulling out a 46-44 win over March 5 and Harding Academy posting a 55-43 decision eight days later.

-- Erick Taylor