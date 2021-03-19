Mayor: In covid year, city's potential shown

Mayor Shirley Washington gave her 2021 State of the City Address Thursday evening at the Pine Bluff Convention Center to council members, city employees and residents of Pine Bluff, taking the stage to a standing ovation.

The mayor reflected on the tumultuous year of 2020, saying she was proud of the city's ability to overcome the adverse circumstances.

"The past year has revealed our potential for greatness and progress in impossible circumstances. Many of the things we accomplished last year were not meant to happen," said Washington. "Cities across the nation, especially communities like ours, were offered grim warnings again and again. Yet when analysts said the world would stop, Pine Bluff kept moving."

In 2020 Pine Bluff saw various developments across the city as investors, one after another, made plans to put roots down in Pine Bluff.

"Last year, for example, CARTI announced that it would be building a cancer treatment facility near Interstate 530. This facility is currently under construction," said Washington. "Once complete, it will be a life-saving resource for Pine Bluff and Southeast Arkansas."

CARTI has also purchased South Arkansas Urology on South Mulberry, which is now CARTI Urology and, according to Washington, the facility is already serving patients and advancing healthcare in the region.

Good Day Farm Arkansas also committed to Pine Bluff investing more than $50 million to build a new facility that will grow, harvest, and cure medical cannabis. Construction is now underway, and once complete, the project is expected to offer up to 200 jobs paying an average of $19 per hour, plus benefits.

In downtown Pine Bluff, People Shores is in the process of acquiring substantial office space where it will be creating a technology services center. People Shores intends to hire more than 250 people as it grows.

Apex Cinema purchased the old Walmart building at The Pines mall and plans to transform the facility into a high-quality movie theater and entertainment area.

"A portion of the building will be dedicated to a children's play zone, and restaurant space will be built along the parking lot," said Washington. "Once complete, this investment will expand entertainment in Pine Bluff, drawing visitors from near and far."

Washington also spoke about the efforts in moving Pine Bluff forward made under the leadership of County Judge Gerald Robinson and the Jefferson County Quorum Court with the three county buildings currently under constriction.

The largest construction project in the state, Saracen Casino Resort became a reality, making Pine Bluff home with a $350 million investment.

Later this year, the Saracen will be entering Phase II adding an adjoining hotel creating more than 1,000 jobs, according to Washington.

"Saracen Resort is already transforming Pine Bluff," said Washington. "People from around the nation are flocking to the casino for jobs and entertainment."

As development was at an all-time high in Pine Bluff, Washington said she realized the pandemic brought the residents of Pine Bluff to an all-time low.

"Like most of the country, our greatest challenge began on March 11th of last year," said Washington. "Early that morning, the governor reported that the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the state had been discovered at Jefferson Regional. With this discovery, Pine Bluff officially joined the growing list of cities at war with the coronavirus."

Washington praised the first responders, who she said served with courage and determination throughout the past year during the pandemic.

"Even early in the pandemic, when employees were directed to work from home for an extended period of time, our first responders were among the essential workers who continued to serve at their normal work sites," said Washington. "In 2020, we have worked diligently to enhance public safety."

Washington said to counter the covid-19 threat, the city formed a preliminary response team, which developed into the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Task Force on COVID-19.

Members were charged with sharing information and developing strategies to protect the public's health. This task force has been called crucial to the city's overall approach to the virus.

"In the early days of the pandemic, when testing was low throughout the state, the task force worked to increase access in the region," said Washington.

In 2021, Washington said the task force will continue to work, especially as it relates to vaccinations.

"Our goal is for everyone to take the vaccine as soon as it's made available to them," said Washington. "We're hopeful about this mission."

Washington is also hopeful about the quality of life and creating an environment that is conducive to growth.

From the construction of the Pine Bluff Aquatic's Center to the Pine Bluff Community Garden, Washington said the city has made great strides.

"We're removing blighted structures," said Washington who also challenged the citizens to keep the city clean and not litter. "Downtown, we're making the area friendlier to pedestrians by expanding sidewalks, installing new landscaping, and upgrading the lighting."

Other plans in motion are options to construct a "go-kart park," affordable housing, and a special facility to offer free housing to those in extreme need, along with critical health services and job training opportunities.

Washington also addressed Pine Bluff's crime and acknowledged improvements were needed in that area.

According to Washington, the Pine Bluff Police Department implemented a number of strategies to reduce crime, seize illegal firearms and confiscate illegal drugs.

One of the most difficult moments of 2020 for the police department and the city was on Oct. 5 when Pine Bluff detective Kevin D. Collins was killed while responding to a call.

Washington said the city plans to honor detective Collins by transforming the old library building into a police training facility in 2021 and naming the building after him.

"He loved his comrades in the PBPD, and this center will help improve the agency for years to come," said Washington. "Detective Collins gave his life to protect Pine Bluff because he was dedicated to our safety, and to making this community a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Now, the greatest way to honor him is to carry forward that mission."

In the past year, robberies dropped by 43%, commercial burglaries dropped by 35%, and residential burglaries dropped by 49%. These reductions ultimately accounted for an 8% drop in overall crime, according to Washington.

"Although encouraged by these successes, we know that improvements are needed, especially as it relates to violent crimes," said Washington, who added that the PBPD will implement GRIP: the Gang Reduction Initiative in Pine Bluff. "This strategy will focus on mobilizing former gang members and community groups to guide and provide employment opportunities for gang-involved youth."

Earlier this week, the city also launched the Second Chance Initiative where teens involved in the juvenile court system will be able to complete classes at SEARK, which will include financial literacy, customer service training, and conflict resolution.

"In 2021, it's crucial that we boost our efforts as a community to support our youth," said Washington.

Washington said the city will be enhancing youth programs at their recreational facilities. The city will also be working to provide more sports programming like soccer in our parks and tennis at the Bloom Tennis Center.

"Efforts like these are critical to saving our youth," said Washington. "We are committed to doing our part, but we cannot do this alone. It's going to take the entire community."

In a year of obstacles that seemed impossible to overcome, Washington said they have achieved opportunities that Pine Bluff has been waiting decades to experience.

Pine Bluff City Council member Steven Mays, who attended the ceremony, agreed that Pine Bluff was in a good position under the leadership of Washington.

"We are working together to unify the city with her leadership," said Mays. "We have been through the storms, the rain, the snow, the windstorm, and that pulls the city council together, as well. She is doing a great job leading the city and putting our city back together again."

Washington said everyone must be even more determined, more united, and more engaged because she knows the scale of talent and courage that is brimming in Pine Bluff.

"We've proven time and time again that we can achieve what appears to be impossible," said Washington. "So, let's roll up our sleeves. There's work to be done. And 2021 is the year to get it done."

During the one-hour ceremony, Washington was praised for her leadership by Allison Thompson, president of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County, and Ulanda Arnett, Pine Bluff Chamber of Commerce director.

"During the tumultuous 2020, Mayor Washington made time to respond to us when we asked for her help with projects," said Thompson. "That was no small task because 2020 was busier than 2019 with new businesses and new industries looking to come to our area and existing businesses looking to expand."

Arnett said Pine Bluff was blessed to have a leader as passionate, resilient, and intentional about improving Pine Bluff such as Washington.