Monster effort

HOT SPRINGS -- North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice has always been a firm believer that when his starting center, Kel'el Ware, is engaged during games, the Charging Wildcats are an entirely different animal for most teams to deal with.

On Thursday, the junior was a beast from the start against Little Rock Central, and he ultimately cleared a path for North Little Rock to notch a Class 6A state title.

Ware finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals as the Charging Wildcats rode him to a 65-55 victory at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

"He's been the most dominating player in 6A basketball over the last month," Rice said of his standout junior, who earned Most Valuable Player honors after coming up big in the team's most important game of the season. "The last week to two weeks of conference and since then, I think he's been the best player in Arkansas during that stretch. He's been frustrated because you've got to talk ugly to him every now and then, but he takes that.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/319boys6a/]

"He's got an unbelievable future. He can be a pro and make a lot of money for his family when he's engaged and locked in."

The Charging Wildcats made a conscious effort early on to get the ball to Ware, which at times resulted in force-fed turnovers. But North Little Rock (21-2) went to him consistently enough to let Central know exactly what its game plan was.

More times than not, the strategy worked. And on occasions when the Tigers denied Ware's opportunities with steals, the Charging Wildcats had a pretty good plan B in D.J. Smith.

The senior guard scored a game-high 26 points and came away with six steals for North Little Rock, which turned to its defense in the second half to stifle a Central team that hadn't been slowed down all season.

After a three-pointer from Tigers junior guard Cody Robinson tied the game at 43-43 with 2:00 left in the third quarter, Central (23-5) didn't make another basket until senior guard Corey Camper scored on a driving lay-up with 43 seconds remaining in the game. The Tigers also turned the ball over seven times during that 9:17 span.

"That's probably the best defense that we've had to play against all year," explained Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross, whose team was looking to defend its title after being named co-champions last season. "They did a great job, especially in the fourth quarter, and they really earned it."

North Little Rock also made it a priority to not allow Central guard Bryson Warren to impact the game the way he did in the previous meetings between the teams. The sophomore averaged 29 points in the Tigers' two regular-season victories over the Charging Wildcats, but he didn't have many open shots and faced double-teams throughout. He was held to just 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting with 5 turnovers and 4 steals.

Camper led Central with 16 points and seven rebounds while senior guard Hudson Likens added 13 points and six rebounds. Robinson ended with nine points, all on made three-point baskets.

The Tigers did have a promising start to the game and held an 18-10 lead after one quarter behind seven points from Camper. North Little Rock, however, began to crank up its activity on defense while finding Ware in the paint with regularity to eventually get within 28-26 by the half.

Central managed to score nine of the first 14 points of the third quarter and held a 37-31 lead following a pair of free throws from Likens with 4:46 left in the period. A short jumper from North Little Rock senior guard Tracey Steele started a Charging Wildcat rush.

North Little Rock outscored Central 15-10 over the final three minutes of the quarter to trail 47-46. Smith then opened the fourth with six consecutive points to start a 9-0 run and give his team their first substantial lead of the game.

"I've been doing that all year, just getting us going," said Smith, who had eight of his points in the final period. "And after we got over the little hump, I was looking from [Ware] every single time. It's just what we've been doing all year."

Likens briefly halted North Little Rock's run with two free throws to cut Central's deficit to 55-49. Yet, Steele answered with a foul shot on the next possession, and Ware scored on a putback to ignite yet another Charging Wildcat flurry. Ware would later get called for a technical foul on an alley-oop dunk with 33 seconds left in the game, but he'd caused enough damage already inside that it didn't matter.

"This win right here was the biggest program win that we've ever had," Rice said. "These are the guys that have all been here, stayed here, wanted to be here and bought in, especially the last month. ... playing hard, playing together, not caring who did what. This is the biggest program win in North Little Rock history."

At a glance

CLASS 6A BOYS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

North Little Rock 65, LR Central 55

SEMIFINALS

Little Rock Central 57, Bentonville 50

North Little Rock 87, FS Northside 63

QUARTERFINALS

LR Central 68, Bentonville West 48

Bentonville 41, Bryant 37

Fort Smith Northside 98, Fayetteville 72

North Little Rock 68, Rogers 25

FIRST ROUND

Bentonville West 59, Conway 56, 2OT

Bryant 71, Springdale 42

FS Northside 55, Springdale Har-Ber 48

Rogers 36, Little Rock Catholic 30

MVP

KEL’EL WARE

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The junior center was a force inside for the Charging Wildcats, who were determined to beat their long-time rivals after losing twice to them this season. Ware went 7 of 11 from the floor and hit 5 of 6 free throws. He also had 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 turnovers in 25 minutes of action.

AND ONES

The victory earned North Little Rock its 11th state championship and fifth since 2013. … Coach Johnny Rice upped his win total to 213 in nine seasons with the Charging Wildcats. … Little Rock Central turned the ball over 21 times, seven of which occurred in the third quarter. … North Little Rock came away with 15 steals. … The Tigers were denied championship No. 20, but

its 19 titles are still more than any other team in the state. … Senior guard Hudson Likens didn’t miss any of his 10 free throws during the game.

North Little Rock’s Kel’el Ware (right) and Tracy Steele celebrate after the Charging Wildcats’ victory over Little Rock Central in the Class 6A boys championship game Thursday in Hot Springs. Ware finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds and was named the tournament MVP. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/319boys6a. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)