Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

National Military Park announces burns

by Annette Beard | Today at 7:00 a.m.
STAFF PHOTO FLIP PUTTHOFF BATTLEFIELD BURN Kirk Nicholas, a student in the NorthWest Arkansas Community College fire science program, ignites a line of flame during a prescribed burn on Tuesday at Pea Ridge National Military Park east of Pea Ridge. Park staff and NWACC students burned a 500-acre tract of the Civil War battlefield that is mostly woods. Kevin Eads, chief of resource management at the national park, said the main purpose of the prescribed fire is to reduce the fuel load so any future wildfires are less severe. Burns also helps return the park more to its appearance when the Battle of Pea Ridge was fought on March 7-8, 1862. Eads said Tuesday's burn was the last of the season at the 4,300-acre park. The 7-mile park tour road will reopen today to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. It is closed during prescribed burns.

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct prescribed fire operations sometime during the next several weeks, subject to weather conditions falling within the parameters of prescribed fire prescriptions.

To assure visitor safety, some areas inside the park and trails may be closed while fire operations are taking place and for a short period after completion.

"Weather conditions permitting, some fields and portions of forest will be burned," said Kevin Eads, park superintendent.

The maintenance and restoration of the historic landscape along with the reduction of available fire fuels and invasive plant species are the primary reasons for the prescribed fire operation.

"Fire is a natural process and it has been a part of the Arkansas landscape for thousands of years," said Eads.

"Prescribed fire is a way for land managers to utilize fire as a tool in a carefully planned manner, while following very specific weather and personnel guidelines to protect public safety to achieve our resource management objectives."

Fire managers make every effort to minimize smoke impacts to surrounding communities, though smoke-sensitive individuals may want to avoid outside activities on the day of the operation.

For additional information on whether or not prescribed fire operations will occur on any given day, please call the park's Visitor Center at (479) 451-8122.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri.

Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300 acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Vaccine effort getting assist from Guard
by Andy Davis
UA ratifies orthopedic, sports medicine center in Northwest Arkansas
by Jaime Adame
Attainable housing focus of new Northwest Arkansas Council center
by Stacy Ryburn
Supreme Court: Jury trials can resume in May
by Ron Wood
Washington County officials reject covid relief proposal
by Tom Sissom
ADVERTISEMENT