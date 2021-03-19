No. 1 UA out to end mini skid

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks are battling with their first bout of adversity, while No. 24 Alabama is facing a major upgrade in the level of competition this weekend.

The SEC West rivals are set for a three-game series starting tonight at 6:30 at Baum-Walker Stadium in the SEC opener for both schools.

The Razorbacks (12-2) opened with 12 consecutive wins to extend their winning streak to 16 games and reach a unanimous No. 1 in the major polls for consecutive weeks before dropping back-to-back games at Louisiana Tech (2-0) and against hard-hitting Oklahoma (8-5).

Alabama (14-3) has dealt with adversity as well, losing ace left-hander Connor Prielipp (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for an extended period, which includes this weekend. The Crimson Tide have won every series this season, like Arkansas, but have only played one three-game set, at College of Charleston, outside the state.

The Tide's losses have come against Wright State (9-4), College of Charleston (1-0) and Stetson (4-2).

"Alabama, they're pitching really well," University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "They're scoring runs and playing solid defense."

Van Horn wasn't certain if Prielipp would be available for the weekend when he talked to reporters about the Tide, but he's been impressed by the southpaw and the rest of the Alabama pitching staff assembled by Coach Brad Bohannon.

"He's hardly given up any runs in his college career," Van Horn said. "Last year was shortened, he pitched great, a lot of hype. They have two other really good starters.

"They can pitch. They've done a good job of it. They have three or four quality, quality starters. ... The talent level at Alabama since their staff has gotten there has continued to get better. They're going to be a force in the league this year."

Bohannon called the conference-opening series a tremendous challenge for his club.

"Robert Moore and Christian Franklin are really dynamic players who hit at the top of their order and really make them go," Bohannon said. "A lot of power and a lot of velocity up and down their pitching staff, and they play elite defense, clearly by far the best defensive team in our league.

"Baum Stadium is a really neat place to play. Dave Van Horn is a great coach. ... But I like our club. Our kids are quietly confident and I can't wait to see how we go measure up."

Arkansas officials, acting on recommendations from Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials last week, announced an allowed increase in fans at Baum Stadium of up to 5,700, roughly half the seating capacity, due to loosened covid-19 restrictions.

"I'm excited to just have more fans in the stadium," Van Horn said. "I think the players appreciate the support. You know, it makes it more fun for them to go out and play in front of a big crowd and at home. I'm just excited for things to get back to more normalcy here at the ballpark and out in the real world."

The Razorbacks have lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than a year.

Since thumping Louisiana Tech 8-1 on the road on Saturday, Arkansas has gone 8 for 63 (.127) at the plate, dropping its team batting average 22 percentage points to .267.

Van Horn has challenged his team's veteran leaders to lead an offensive rebound to start league play.

The Razorbacks will go with the same weekend pitching rotation for the second week in a row. Second-year right-hander Peyton Pallette (1-0, 2.08 ERA) is set to start tonight against 6-4 right-hander Tyler Das (2-1, 3.60), who suffered his first loss last week in a 4-2 setback against Stetson at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Arkansas right-hander Zebulon Vermillion (1-0, 2.60 ERA), who worked a career-high 8 innings in last Saturday's win at Louisiana Tech, is slated to throw on Saturday. Senior left-hander Lael Lockhart (1-1, 3.00) will pitch in Sunday's 2 p.m. finale, which is scheduled for broadcast on the SEC Network.

Alabama, with a team batting average of .282, has four hitters at .333 or better in outfielder William Hamiter (.364, 17 RBI), outfielder Andrew Pinckney (.364, 7 RBI), slugging third baseman Zane Denton (.353, 6 HR, 14 RBI) and shortstop Jim Jarvis (.333, 4 RBI).

"The biggest thing I'm looking for is that we stay aggressive," Bohannon said. "We're going to make mistakes and we're going to play young, but I'm hopeful that we go out there and try to throw the first punch and stay aggressive."