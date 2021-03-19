Arkansas softball entertains Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 17 University of Arkansas softball team had its 19-game game winning streak snapped earlier this week, but the Razorbacks will look to start another and stop one, too, as Ole Miss comes to town.

The teams open a three-game series at 6 tonight in Bogle Park

The Rebels (18-7, 3-0 SEC) are riding an 11-game winning streak and have Anna Borgen, the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week. The senior left-hander (6-0, 0.36 ERA) has a streak of 34 consecutive scoreless innings going. She was 2-0 with two saves over the past week and helped Ole Miss start SEC play with its first-ever sweep of Mississippi State.

But Arkansas (20-3, 3-0) will also get All-SEC preseason selection Hannah McEwen back in the lineup this weekend. The senior outfielder, who missed the last 10 games, was in covid-19 protocol according to Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel.

Deifel said McEwen's return helps both on and off the field.

"It's a huge boost -- honestly it's a huge boost just to have her around the team again," Deifel said. "She's that kind of player. Honestly our our team is so connected if we don't have one there we feel that a little bit.

"A huge boost to get to put her back in that lineup with the type of player that she is. We missed her personality just as much as we missed her on the field."

Redshirt junior pitcher Mary Haff agreed.

"We definitely had a hole in our hearts not having Hannah in the dugout, Haff said. "But we're all excited to have her back and I know she's just dying to get back out there."

In addition, All-SEC pitcher Autumn Storms could see action in the circle this weekend for the Razorbacks, Deifel said. It's been almost three weeks since she's pitched in a game. Storms, who is 2-0 with a 1.94 ERA in 212/3 innings, has been brought along slowly after a preseason back injury, Deifel said.

"I think we're very optimistic about getting her out in the circle this weekend," Deifel said. "We've been taking it really slow just being really mindful of the marathon that we're in, not a sprint."

In Storms' absence, the other pitchers led by Haff (12-2) have taken up the slack.

Haff, who absorbed a 2-0 loss in 10 innings against Liberty on Tuesday, leads the country in wins.

The Razorbacks have taken a next player up approach throughout the season, Deifel said. Arkansas lost freshman third baseman Hannah Gammill to a hand injury a week ago, too.

"To go 9-1 in that stretch where we didn't have [McEwen] there's a lot of players that stepped up," Deifel said. "With losing Gammill and not having Stormy, I think that's been huge. It makes us stronger."

Arkansas still ranks second in the country with 53 home runs as a team led by shortstop Braxton Burnside, who is also second nationally with 15.

Burnside is the reigning SEC co-player of the week. She hit four home runs last weekend at South Carolina to help Arkansas earn its first SEC road sweep since 2009.

More News At a glance Ole Miss at No. 17 Arkansas at Bogle Park, Fayetteville Today’s Game Ole Miss at Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday’s Game Ole Miss at Arkansas, 1 p.m. Sunday’s Game Ole Miss at Arkansas, 1 p.m. (SEC Network-Plus)