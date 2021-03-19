Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Fayetteville

• Dayman Blackburn, 42, of 4328A Nightingale Lane in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Blackburn was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Springdale

• Patrick Kira, 39, of 3050 Main Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Kira was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• James Bonju, 26, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. Bonju was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Johnson

• Dylan Cross, 19, of 3987 Deerhurst St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Cross was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriffs Office

• James Doyle, 55, of 22691 W. U.S. 62 in Summers was arrested Wednesday in connection with criminal mischief and domestic battering. Doyle was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.