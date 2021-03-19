OPINION | WALLY HALL: Smith, defense propel Arkansas to win

The only thing missing from Justin Smith’s homecoming was a parade.

Smith, who transferred from the University of Indiana, scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to an 85-68 win over Colgate in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas had five players score in double figures.

Smith hit 9-17 from the field and 11-13 free throws.

The Razorbacks trailed by 14 in the first half but, with 4:40 to go until halftime, Eric Musselman emphasized defense during a timeout and the Hogs responded.

Colgate didn’t score the final 5:25 and the Razorbacks led 36-33 at the half.

The Raiders would keep in close, even taking a lead, in the second half but with about nine minutes to play they hit a wall, head first. JD Notae hit a three, followed that by making two of three free throws, and the race was on.

Arkansas led 63-60 with 7:21 to play and the Razorbacks outscored the Raiders 25-8 down the stretch.

The Razorbacks’ defense created 24 turnovers, 13 of them steals, and cashed in for 34 points off turnovers.