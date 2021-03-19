Car hits 3 police vehicles in 50-minute Northwest Arkansas chase

A car led Northwest Arkansas officers on a 50-minute chase early Friday, hitting at least three law enforcement vehicles in the process, Lowell police said.

Officers first encountered the driver at 12:54 a.m. Friday on South Bloomington Street (U.S. 71 Business), south of West Monroe Avenue, in Lowell, where they initiated a traffic stop, according to a press release from Lowell police.

The driver, later identified as Justin Thornhill, failed to stop, police said.

[Don't see the video above? Click here to watch: https://fb.watch/4kEH8mfeDR/]

The pursuit went through Lowell, Springdale, unincorporated Washington County, Elm Springs, Rogers and into the east side of Benton County, the release stated.

The vehicle then went west on Pinewood Drive from Arkansas 12 and stopped in the middle of the road toward a dead end, police said.

Officers exited their vehicles to initiate a felony stop, but the vehicle shifted into reverse and rammed into a police car, the release stated. The vehicle then turned around in a residential driveway and went in the opposite direction, police said.

Deputies with the Benton County sheriff’s office arrived to assist. The pursued car rammed into a deputy’s vehicle head-on, then reversed, then rammed the vehicle a second time before striking another deputy’s car, the release stated.

Both Benton County vehicles are now out of service due to damage, police said.

The pursuit continued for a half-mile before the pursued car failed to negotiate a corner and went into the woods, police said. Authorities said Thornhill again failed to comply with officers. The officers with damaged vehicles ran on foot to assist, police said.

The windows of the pursued vehicle were broken out. Police said they deployed several rounds of JPX pepper spray on Thornhill before he began to comply.

Thornhill and the officers whose vehicles were hit were assessed at Mercy Hospital and released.

Thornhill was booked into Benton County Jail, where he remained Friday.

His charges include fleeing, driving under the influence of drugs, first-degree criminal mischief with damages less than $1,000, refusal to submit to arrest, reckless driving, aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence, and impending traffic minimum speed limit, according to the Benton County jail inmate roster.