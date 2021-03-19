Raiders get to see first fans

FAYETTEVILLE -- When Colgate takes the court at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis today to face the University of Arkansas in a first-round NCAA Tournament game, it will be the first time the Raiders have played in front of fans all season.

While the Razorbacks averaged 4,268 fans in Walton Arena in what Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman called "the best pandemic crowd in the history of pandemics," no fans were allowed at Colgate's previous 15 games.

"Obviously it will be really exciting to have some energy in the building from a crowd, and I know our guys will appreciate that," Colgate Coach Matt Langel said. "But it's also the first chance this season for some of their family and friends to get to watch them play in person."

A crowd of about 4,000 is expected in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in keeping with safety protocols limiting attendance to 20% capacity.

"We've had an extraordinary year, and our guys and their families have sacrificed so much to make it happen," Langel said. "So I think it's awfully neat that on this stage, their families and loved ones are going to be able to be here and support them."

Moody on streak

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody has scored consistently well this season as evidenced by his team-leading 17.4 points per game average. In only four games has he scored fewer than 11 points.

But Moody has taken his offensive game up a notch the last six games in which he has averaged 21.8 points. He's had three games with 28 points in that stretch against South Carolina, Texas A&M and LSU.

"He's really improved a tremendous amount off the bounce," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "I think early on, he got a lot of points off spot-ups.

"I think he's elevated his game to where now he's a great one-on-one player. He's a great isolation player. He's a great offensive rebounder."

Musselman said Moody has scored more in transition and realized he has to move better without the ball as he's become the focal point of opposing defenses.

"When that happens, your game has to evolve," Musselman said. "His game has evolved because he's worked hard."

Musselman said that when he walks into Arkansas' practice facility, Moody is always there.

"So there's no coincidence why his game has improved," Musselman said. "It's because he invests. He puts the time in."

Musselman said Moody has benefited from extensive film study.

"I've had to figure out different ways to get open, get the ball and to score," Moody said. "When I'm watching film I'm usually trying to figure out how they defend, what looks I'm going to get, holes in the defense. Just ways to get open and how to play against those tough coverages."

One at a time

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was asked Sunday when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced what it takes to get to the Sweet 16, where he led Nevada in 2018 and where the Razorbacks haven't been since 1996.

"We've got to figure out a way to beat Colgate," Musselman said. "To win one game in this tournament is so hard. Every single possession matters."

Coaches as players

An ESPN.com article earlier this week rated the 68 NCAA Tournament coaches as players.

Arkansas' Eric Musselman, a backup guard at the University of San Diego, was No. 44. Colgate Coach Matt Langel, a starting guard at Penn, was No. 11.

"I haven't studied the film on Coach Muss' game," Langel said. "We're not out there playing one-on-one, that's for sure."

Langel said he's aware of ESPN.com's ranking because his son, Luke, sent him a copy.

"When you're coaching you're trying to do everything you can to get your team ready and you don't really pay attention to anything else," Langel said. "But I think it's pretty cool for my 11-year-old son to realize that maybe his dad was an OK player back in the day."

LSU Coach Will Wade, who didn't play high school or college basketball, is No. 68 on the list.

Two former coaches at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock -- Loyola-Chicago's Porter Moser and Texas Tech's Chris Beard -- are ranked 35th and 66th. Georgetown's Patrick Ewing and Michigan's Juwan Howard were ranked 1-2.