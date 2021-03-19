Raiders' run-and-gun game a test for SEC's Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Colgate is averaging 86.3 points to rank second nationally to Gonzaga, but that doesn't mean the Raiders will want to get in a track meet with the University of Arkansas in today's NCAA Tournament matchup.

The Razorbacks also like a fast pace and are averaging 82.4 points, but they played a stronger schedule than the Raiders.

Arkansas (22-6) has played 14 games against nine teams that made the NCAA Tournament field and went 8-6. Colgate (14-1) has played only other Patriot League teams.

"For the game plans that we've had during the Patriot League schedule, it benefited us to play faster and get more shots up," said Raiders senior guard Jordan Burns, who is averaging 17.0 points and 5.4 assists. "We didn't believe a lot of teams had guys like us where we could score in a bunch of different ways every single night.

"Going against Arkansas, we're obviously going to have a different game plan. It's not a Patriot League team. That's not saying we won't do what we do, but it may look a little different."

Colgate is shooting 49.8% from the field and 40% on three-point attempts.

"I think a big part of our scoring -- having a high number of possessions and playing fast -- is that we've been able to stop the opposition," Raiders Coach Matt Langel said. "We're not one of those teams that when the other team makes a basket, we're firing it inbounds and flying it down the court and scoring in the first 17 seconds. That's not how we're built.

"I think that Arkansas had a number of games played that way, where they've trying to get up and down ... That's where the numbers identify us as similar in that capacity, but I think our style of play is slightly different.

"But obviously if we can't stop them, it's going to be hard for us to get transition opportunities. If they're able to get up and down and attack the basket, and get a lot of early open three-point shots, then certainly that doesn't play into our hands."

The Razorbacks are a No. 3 seed in the NCAA South Region and are ranked No. 10 in The Associated Press poll.

"Arkansas is a great team," Burns said. "They're super athletic, they can play above the rim, and that's something that our league doesn't really have.

"But their league doesn't have a team that shoots threes at the rate we do and makes shots at the rate that we do."