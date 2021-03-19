Rebels' rally makes for Special ending

HOT SPRINGS -- Rural Special can officially shed its runner-up label after engineering an awe-inspiring fourth-quarter rally to claim an elusive state title.

The Lady Rebels started the third quarter on a 17-3 run to get out of a jam, then closed the game on another 17-3 spurt to outlast Norfork 48-40 in the Class 1A state championship game Thursday afternoon at Bank OZK Arena.

Standout forward Bailey Perry put together a stout effort for Rural Special (30-4), which collected its first state championship after coming up short in its four previous tries. The senior had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals while kick-starting a third-quarter jolt that snapped the Lady Rebels out of a funk.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of them," said Rural Special Coach Luke Cornett, who help bring the program its first state championship in his debut season. "They just keep on making the next play all the way through. Down in the fourth quarter, it doesn't matter.

"We just keep on grinding, chipping away and making the next play."

The Lady Rebels certainly had to slog their way through the first two quarters just to stay afloat against their 1A-2 Conference rivals.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/319girls1a/]

Rural Special was a dismal 6 of 28 (21.4%) from the floor in the first half and allowed Norfork (21-12) to surge out to a 21-14 lead after 16 minutes. But Perry and her teammates turned things around quickly in the second half.

A three-pointer from senior guard Gabbi Welch started a 17-3 run that gave the Lady Rebels their first lead since Perry's game-opening three-pointer with 4:51 to go in the first quarter.

"We just spaced the floor better than what we did in the first half, and we were more patient with the basketball," Cornett said about his team's fast-starting third quarter. "Seems like in the first half we'd come down, make two passes and then a shot would fly. So I told them at the half to be patient. Every shot that we had taken up until that point I felt like was rushed.

"We slowed it down, spaced the floor out and took what the defense gave us. And then we were able to add a little bit more concentration when we came out in the second half because we were down. They were able to knock down some shots because we shot horribly in the first half."

But the Lady Panthers countered Rural Special's first run with one of their own.

Junior guard Kylie Manes drilled a three-pointer with 1:53 left in the third quarter to start a 13-0 run. Another 21-footer from sophomore guard Kiley Alman -- her third of the game -- with 7:03 to in the game pushed Norfork's lead to 37-31.

That'd be the Lady Panthers' last basket until senior center Hannah Bryant hit a short one-hander with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter. A three-pointer from junior guard Brinley Morgan, who had 11 points in the game, started the Lady Rebels' 14-point run that clinched the title.

"This feels amazing," said Rural Special senior guard and the tournament's Most Valuable Player Abbey Linville, who had an off night shooting but hit 5 of 6 free throws during the final 1:21. "We didn't [win] just for us, we did it for our community. To make them proud is a bigger accomplishment than anything."

For Norfork Coach Will Stewart, he's hoping his team's journey to their first state final is just the start of something special.

"For future references, they've got some experience now," he said of his team. "[Rural Special] was playing with three really good senior guards, and I was playing with three younger guards. I don't want to make that excuse, though. I think [experience] will be big later on."

At a glance

CLASS 1A GIRLS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Rural Special 48, Norfork 40

SEMIFINALS

Rural Special 56, Viola 53

Norfork 54, West Side Greers Ferry 48

QUARTERFINALS

Viola 62, Mount Vernon-Enola 44

Rural Special 53, Kingston 50

Norfork 71, Clarendon 47

West Side Greers Ferry 58, Sacred Heart 24

FIRST ROUND

Mount Vernon-Enola 58, Lead Hill 30

Kingston 55, Wonderview 52

Norfork 59, Emerson 38

West Side Greers Ferry 60, Dermott 31

Viola 44, Kirby 43

Rural Special 61, Ouachita 38

Clarendon 55, Jasper 52

Sacred Heart 74, Ozark Mountain 63

MVP

ABBEY LINVILLE

RURAL SPECIAL

The senior guard didn’t have the kind of night she put together during the semifinals, but she controlled the game in other aspects to help the Lady Rebels win. Four days after scoring 25 points against Viola in the Class 1A state semifinals at West Side Greers Ferry, Linville had seven points on just 1-of-10 shooting in the title game. She also had 6 assists, 5 turnover and 3 steals while playing the entire game.

AND ONES

Rural Special’s eight-point victory was its third of the season over Norfork. … Neither team shot particularly well, but Norfork did have 10 assists on their 15 made baskets compared to four assists on 13 field goals for Rural Special . … Alman was the only player in double figures for the Lady Panthers with 14 points. … Rural Special scored 18 points off 16 Norfork turnovers. … All five starters for the Lady Rebels never came out of the game. … The lead changed hands four times.