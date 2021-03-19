Releford sends Northside home a winner

HOT SPRINGS -- No one has quite the perspective on the recent postseason rivalry as Haitiana Releford.

Two years ago as a freshman, she played for Fayetteville when the Lady Bulldogs fell to Northside in the state semifinals. Then after transferring to Fort Smith Northside last season, she was a part of the Lady Bears squad that lost to Fayetteville in the very same round.

Unlike most of the girls playing in Thursday's state final, Releford had yet to emerge the victor in one of the programs' epics.

So it was fitting that the 5-9 junior changed that.

Releford drove down the right side of the lane and split a pair of defenders, banking in a layup with 9.6 seconds remaining in double overtime to lift Fort Smith Northside past Fayetteville 52-51 at Bank OZK Arena inside the Hot Springs Convention Center. Releford's game-winner put the finishing touches on a 20-point performance. Senior Tracey Bershers added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-XFZvmXL1I]

The win handed the Lady Bears their eighth state title -- all in the last 23 seasons -- to tie them with the Lady Bulldogs for most in Arkansas girls' basketball state history.

"I just kind of blacked out," Releford said when recalling Northside's last possession. "It was just a moment where I couldn't hear anything."

It wasn't the first chance Northside (26-2) had to win, though. The Lady Bears had the final possession of both the fourth quarter and overtime, with Jalyn Ford's corner three-point attempt coming up just short to set up an additional period of bonus basketball.

Of course, Ford wouldn't have been the ideal option under most circumstances. Northside star senior and McDonald's All-American honoree Jersey Wolfenbarger got the last look in regulation -- a long two that was partially deflected by Fayetteville sophomore Wynter Beck.

That epitomized the kind of game it was for Wolfenbarger. The Arkansas signee picked up three fouls in the span of two minutes late in the third quarter, putting her in danger of disqualification in the late stages, and Wolfenbarger made just 1 of her 19 shots, finishing with 7 points and 7 rebounds.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/319girls6a/]

"[Fayetteville] couldn't match up with them, so they doubled and tripled [Wolfenbarger and Bershers] until we could hit some perimeter shots," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "It's difficult, and there's a lot of pressure on these kids. ... Without Jersey's play all year long, we wouldn't be where we are, and today, other kids stepped up."

The Lady Bears grabbed the game early, pulling ahead 14-6 and forcing Lady Bulldogs Coach Vic Rimmer to use a pair of timeouts in the first quarter.

But Fayetteville (19-7) worked its way back, leveling things at 23 apiece as Claudia Bridges knocked down an important three-pointer just before halftime.

The momentum carried over for the Lady Bulldogs. They continued surging, pulling ahead by as many as eight in the opening minute of the fourth quarter at 37-29.

Then, the Northside defense really clamped down. Fayetteville went scoreless for more than five minutes as a 9-0 run capped by a Bershers putback put the Lady Bears back in front at 38-37 and set up the game's roller-coaster finish.

"After halftime, we realized we were getting the one shot," said Smith, whose team shot 28.1 percent from the floor and hit just 5 of 24 tries from distance. "So we tried to strategically place people in rebounding positions...and instead of trying to isolate and score, we were focusing on rebounds. It didn't look like a whole lot out there, but we were trying. We really were."

Once in overtime at 40 apiece, Bershers' tip-in score with 3:10 to play looked for a time like it might be the eventual game-winner. But just as she did a week ago in the Lady Bulldogs' state semifinal win, Beck -- who led Fayetteville with 13 points and 11 boards -- drove through traffic and converted a tough layup with 24 seconds remaining.

Senior Claudia Bridges and juniors Carolina Lyles and Loren Lindsey all scored 10 points for Fayetteville.

"I just like our culture right now," Rimmer said. "Our kids know what to expect. They know how we want to play with our pace and our grit, and I feel we'll be a team that's pretty good when we gets to January, February and playoffs."

Thursday represented the final high school game for Wolfenbarger, Bershers, Ford and reserve guard Cailin Massey.

Sitting next to one another on the postgame dais, just behind the floor on which they'd celebrated a second state title in three years, Wolfenberger and Bershers went through the complete cycle of emotions -- from crying to smiles to laughing and then back to tears again.

Bershers, the game's MVP, said her tears were ones of sadness, knowing that she'd just left the Northside locker room for the final time.

For Wolfenbarger, the moment was a bit more joyous, especially given the imprint she and her class have permanently left on the Lady Bears' program.

"I hope our legacy comes from our character on and off the court," Wolfenbarger said. "I want people to remember us by our tenacity and our work ethic and all that stuff.

"But you also want them to remember you as a two-time state champion."

At a glance

CLASS 6A GIRLS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

FINAL

Fort Smith Northside 52,

Fayetteville 51, 2OT

SEMIFINALS

Fort Smith Northside 53,

North Little Rock 46

Fayetteville 57, Conway 56, OT

QUARTERFINALS

Fort Smith Northside 62,

Springdale Har-Ber 50

North Little Rock 47, Bentonville 40

Fayetteville 72, Little Rock Central 58

Conway 69, Rogers 38

FIRST ROUND

Springdale Har-Ber 46, Bryant 35

North Little Rock 66, Bentonville West 36

LR Central 55, Rogers Heritage 39

Rogers 37, Cabot 35

MVP

TRACEY BERSHERS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Bershers, an Oklahoma State signee, earned the honors after finishing with a double-double as she posted 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Bershers was also the only Lady Bear to knock down more than one three-pointer as she shot 3 of 9 from deep, and two of her offensive rebounds led to four of Northside’s 19 second-chance points.

AND ONES

With the win, the Lady Bears have now won eight state championships, tying them with the Lady Bulldogs for the most in Arkansas girls’ basketball history. … Thursday was the first time since 2011 that Northside and Fayetteville have met in a state championship game. That year, the Lady Bulldogs escaped with a 67-66 triple-overtime victory … After Jersey Wolfenbarger’s layup with 1:18 to play in the opening quarter, Fayetteville held the Arkansas signee without a bucket until she fouled out midway through the first overtime. … Loren Lindsey was a perfect 4-of-4 shooting for the Lady Bulldogs, including a corner triple just before the third-quarter horn to give Fayetteville its largest lead to that point.