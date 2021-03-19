Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Data Storm in the second

BEST BET Candy Cornell in the sixth

LONG SHOT Quarterback Dak in the seventh

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 70-224 (31.3%)

1 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs,3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $30,000

SCAT FOR THE CAUSE * * recorded a pair of second-place finishes as a juvenile at Remington, and she is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time following several encouraging workouts. KOWGIRL KIRBY broke last and raced wide in a seventh-place debut over muddy footing, but she is dropping in price and has a license to show marked improvement. SUPER STEAMY did not beat a horse in her only race as a 2-year-old last summer at Santa Anita, but she represents winning connections and races on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Scat for the CauseEramiaTrout5-2

1 Kowgirl KirbyCabreraVon Hemel12-1

4 Super SteamyFDe La CruzMiller3-1

8 Lady LuteQuinonezMilligan6-1

7 Wildwood FlashArrietaBecker4-1

2 Carols KittenTohillHartman5-1

3 Whats Up SweetsCamachoMartin12-1

5 I'm StylinMoralesWilliamson12-1

2 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

DATA STORM * * * * was pressured through an honest early pace in a fourth-place debut. He is taking a drop in class and may not have to improve to win. REDIVIVUS has a series of good workouts leading up to his career debut, and trainer Ernie Witt wins with this kind. PRIVATE TRUTH finished his debut preparations with a bullet gate drill March 9, and he hails from a winning stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Data StormLoveberryMartin5-2

7 RedivivusQuinonezWitt7-2

5 Private TruthWDe La CruzMartin15-1

3 Rolling ForkSantanaOrtiz8-1

11 Slightly CraftyHarrCline9-2

10 Prince LeoCourtMartin5-1

9 Sharp WillyTorresPrather12-1

2 Gonna GetchaTohillMartin8-1

1 Only IconCamachoGonzalez20-1

6 La' HopperMedinaGladd30-1

4 My Little TipsyMoralesRhea30-1

3 Purse $28,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $10,000

SHARECROPPER* * * defeated $30,000 conditioned-claimers by 8-widening lengths, and he appears an absolute cinch on paper. However, he shows no published works in eight weeks and is taking a big drop for new connections. CARTE BLANCHE did not race well over a muddy track in his 2021 debut, but he has the talent to win. DOWN HOME KITTEN rallied to second at this condition February 26, and he has hit the board in five of his last six races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 SharecropperCabreraAmoss8-5

1 Carte BlancheTorresCox4-1

7 Down Home KittenBowenHolthus5-1

2 Roar of the LionQuinonezSwearingen6-1

3 BullionCourtMartin3-1

5 Uncle GregoryMoralesGarcia12-1

6 R V T Thunder RoadHamiltonAshauer20-1

4 Purse $27,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

MAJOR KONG* * * followed a competitive third-place finish with a photo-finish defeat March 7, and the consistent finisher seems to hold a talent advantage in this conditioned claiming route. SHE LOVE ME did not raise a hoof in a poor effort at Turfway, but his previous dirt races in Kentucky and Florida make him a logical contender. CONQUISTADOR SHOW tracked a slow pace and proved gate to the wire in a two-turn maiden win, and he has shown versatility in a nine-race career.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Major KongCabreraGarcia3-1

5 She Love MeJohnsonHartlage20-1

12 Conquistador ShowBridgmohanBarkley4-1

4 CopleyArrietaHolthus5-1

6 AstrologerTorresSadler9-2

3 Georgia DeputyEramiaPetalino8-1

1 TapalistMedinaGladd8-1

7 Shake ItQuinonezJackson20-1

9 Tough CompanyMojicaSmith15-1

10 Stash the CashCourtMcBride20-1

2 Foxy AceWDe La CruzSmith20-1

11 River FinnFDe La CruzHaran20-1

5 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MIGHTY MISCHIEF * * was caught inside the final yards after carving out honest fractions in a strong debut performance, and "typical" second-out improvement will make him difficult to beat. KING OF THE NITE raced close to the leaders in a solid third-place finish last November at Churchill, and the Diodoro trainee sports good works for his return. He is treated with Lasix for the first time. RESERVE tired late after pressing the pace in an encouraging first race, and he may appreciate moving from a wet to a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Mighty MischiefSantanaAsmussen2-1

1 King of the NiteMojicaDiodoro6-1

3 ReserveCabreraMoquett9-2

5 Long Term ThinkingArrietaAsmussen4-1

9 Super ConstitutionCanchariRobertson12-1

7 Tango CharlieTorresMorse15-1

8 AtokaVazquezLukas8-1

6 Time Is YoursGonzalezVon Hemel6-1

4 Haney BoysMedinaGladd20-1

6 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $40,000

CANDY CORNELL* * * has finished in the exacta in three of four races at Oaklawn, including a decisive allowance win in 2020, and the class dropper drew a favorable post position. CRYPTO CASH has been competing at a higher class level at Fair Grounds and Churchill, and the route-to-sprint runner figures a late threat. ENERGIZER broke last when overmatched in his local debut, but he ran down a field of optional-claimers in his previous sprint at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Candy CornellCohenDiodoro5-2

3 Crypto CashArrietaSharp6-1

4 EnergizerSantanaAsmussen3-1

2 Frolic MoreCabreraHawley8-1

5 Cyril's BoyCanchariRobertson8-1

6 Mo's MojoGonzalezMorse9-2

1 Lullaby BlingVazquezDiodoro10-1

7 EurochippygolferTorresVillafranco6-1

7 Purse $36,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

QUARTERBACK DAK * * has not raced since October, but he easily broke his following a similar layoff last spring at Churchill. He is training very well for new and winning trainer Al Cates. DON VITO CORLEONE earned a strong Beyer figure breaking his maiden at first asking last spring at Oaklawn, and the freshened runner is another sporting encouraging morning breezes. WILD UNION is back at his preferred distance following a needed sprint tune-up, and he was claimed by a winning California stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Quarterback DakCourtCates8-1

7 Don Vito CorleoneCohenHiles10-1

4 Wild UnionFDe La CruzMiller8-1

11 Jacks Fire BallsArrietaVan Berg9-2

10 First RateVazquezMaker6-1

12 VasarianoSantanaAsmussen3-1

9 Perfect SenseBridgmohanAmoss8-1

8 Paynter PartyCabreraHawley6-1

6 My Boy GusRoccoPuhich15-1

5 Draw the LineMoralesHaran15-1

2 RobinsonBowenLund20-1

1 MooracGarciaDiVito30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GREEN LIGHT GO * * was a graded stake winner as a juvenile, and he appears to be getting good again following a competitive effort in the Essex Handicap. CARIBBEAN led into deep stretch in a second-place finish against similar, and the front-running gelding has a consistently competitive record at Oaklawn. PROVERB has not raced since October, but he has earned competitive Beyer figures, and trainer Richard Baltas won with his only previous starter at the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Green Light GoArrietaHollendorfer8-1

4 CaribbeanCohenDiodoro3-1

6 ProverbSantanaBaltas4-1

3 BackgroundBowenPuhich7-2

7 DefenderVazquezMason9-2

10 Warrior's MapQuinonezJones12-1

2 All WestCabreraMoquett6-1

9 Strong TideEramiaLauer8-1

8 Beaver HatTalamoWilliamson12-1

1 ChangiMojicaDolan30-1

9 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

NAVY SEAL * * showed early speed in an eighth-place debut over sloppy footing, and he is taking a significant drop into a state-bred race, and he may be able to control the pace. FUNNY ACTOR did not show much in his first race at Churchill, but his local workouts are fast and he is treated with Lasix for the first time. IMA BLING CAT was likely best in a troubled third-place finish, and he was claimed by winning trainer Federico Villafranco.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Navy SealBorelSwearingen10-1

4 Funny ActorLoveberryCatalano6-1

6 Ima Bling CatCabreraVillafranco3-1

10 Goodnight ArchieMoralesSoto6-1

11 Bellamys RoanBowenWestermann9-2

5 Storm ClassicQuinonezCangemi8-1

1 Dover LightsSantanaOrtiz8-1

2 Zombie LoboGarciaMedina20-1

9 J's Little ManWDe La CruzMartin4-1

7 Downtown BoyFletcherLoy20-1

3 Cats Gotta ChanceCamachoHewitt30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The second race Pick-3 starts with a single in DATA STORM. The third race can be narrowed down to CARTE BLANCHE and SHARECROPPER. The fourth has an interesting long shot in SHE LOVE ME and a logical favorite in MAJOR KONG. The seventh race drew a full field of twelve making it a good race to play a trifecta. I recommend putting long shot QUARTERBACK DAK over my next six selections in the place and show spot.