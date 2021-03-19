Second Michigan Tesla crash probed

LANSING, Mich. -- For the second time this week, the U.S. government's road safety agency is sending a team to investigate a Tesla crash in Michigan.

This time, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is sending a special crash investigation team because a Tesla using the company's Autopilot partially automated driving system crashed into a state police cruiser with flashing lights along a freeway.

It's another sign that the safety agency under President Joe Biden may be taking a stronger look at regulating driver-assist systems such as Autopilot, as well as self-driving automobiles. Previously, it had taken a hands-off approach to the new technologies, favoring voluntary safety compliance so it wouldn't interfere with the promising safety systems.

In the freeway crash, the police car was parked on Interstate 96 in Eaton County near the state capital of Lansing while a trooper investigated a car-deer crash early Wednesday, WLNS-TV reported. Neither the trooper nor the 22-year-old Tesla driver were injured in the crash, police said. The Tesla's driver was issued citations for failure to move over and driving with a suspended license.

An email message seeking comment Wednesday night from Tesla was not immediately returned. Tesla has disbanded its media office and has not returned messages for months.

Earlier this week the agency sent a special crash investigation team to Detroit for a crash that involved a Tesla that drove beneath a semitrailer. Two people in the Tesla were hurt in the March 11 crash. WJBK-TV quoted a Detroit police deputy chief as saying all indications are that the car was not in Autopilot mode.

The circumstances of the Detroit crash were similar to two others in Florida in which Teslas drove beneath tractor-trailers, causing two deaths. In both crashes, in 2016 and 2019, the cars were being driven while using Tesla's Autopilot system, which can steer a car to keep it in a lane and stop it from hitting vehicles in front of it.

Tesla has said previously that its Autopilot and its "full self-driving" software are driver-assistance systems and that the driver must be ready to intervene at all times.