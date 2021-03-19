Senate OK's tweaked telemedicine bill

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday narrowly approved a bill that its Senate sponsor says is aimed at continuing the state's policy changes for telemedicine after the governor's declaration of the public health emergency expires.

The Senate voted 19-11 to approve an amended version of House Bill 1063 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, returning the bill to the House to consider the Senate's amendments to it. Eighteen votes are required to approve the bill in the 35-member Senate.

The Senate's initial vote fell short of the 24 votes required to approve the bill's emergency clause and, after that vote was expunged, a subsequent 18-12 vote also fell short. If enacted, the bill would go into effect 91 days after the adjournment of this year's legislative session.

The Senate approved the bill, despite Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee chairman Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, rebuking its Senate sponsor, Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs.

Bledsoe, who is a champion of doctors, accused Hester of hijacking the bill with a hostile amendment and said she would introduce an original agreed-upon version of the bill.

House Bill 1063 would add to the definition of a professional relationship under the state's Telemedicine Act to include a "health care professional, who is licensed in Arkansas and has access to a patient's personal health record that is maintained by a physician, other licensed health care professional, or local educational agency, using real-time interactive audio technology, including the telephone."

Hester said Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Lamar, and Bledsoe worked hard on what they had characterized as a compromise agreement.

During testimony before the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, it became "very apparent that the definition of medical records was not agreed upon," Hester said.

The Arkansas Medical Society and most doctors favor one definition of medical records, while others favor another definition, he said, "so when it came back to the Senate ... we made the amendment to basically clarify what medical records would be.

"The whole intent on medical records gets down to this one thing: Do you have to see a doctor before you do telemedicine with him?"

Hester said the Arkansas Medical Society believes a patient should have to see the doctor in person before receiving telemedicine services, while others want to allow a patient to have a phone call with a doctor before receiving telemedicine services.

The governor's emergency order allows a patient to pick up the phone without an initial visit to a doctor and receive telemedicine services, and Teladoc has serviced more than 500,000 Arkansans during the pandemic, he said.

Teladoc provides access to medical care by internet video or by phone, according to its website.

Fifty states allow "an audio-only [conversation] to establish medical records and be able to see a doctor and receive services," Hester said.

If the governor's emergency service order ends and the Legislature doesn't pass this bill, "there will be 49 out of 50 states doing this," he said.

Hester said the bill specifies that an Arkansas licensed doctor overseen by the Arkansas Medical Board would provide the telemedicine services and "when that doctor picks up the phone and talks to you, he or she is agreeing that they meet the same standards of care that are applicable to the in-person health care setting."

But Bledsoe said, "someone that we all like and admire has chosen to hijack" the bill and Hester "added such a hostile amendment that Rep. ... Pilkington asked to be removed from the bill." Afterward, Pilkington said he asked to no longer be the lead sponsor on the bill after it was amended.

Bledsoe said she, Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, and Pilkington had agreed on an initial version of the bill.

Hester proposed changing some of the language in it to accommodate a few companies, including Teladoc, Bledsoe said.

"If this passes, then the doctors in Arkansas would be usurped by this telemedicine Teladoc," she said.

Bledsoe said the governor's executive order requires a medical record to establish a relationship on the phone.

"A consultation phone call is not what we are talking about. We are talking about a phone call that qualifies as an office visit for payment."

Bledsoe said Hester took part of the original bill that would prohibit the insurance company from incentivizing a patient to seek telemedicine help instead of his own doctor.

"There will be another telemedicine bill," she said. "We are going to go back to that original language, and I will just ask that you vote no and wait for that second bill."

But Hester said almost 50% of Arkansans don't have primary care physicians, and it is important to provide options for health care.